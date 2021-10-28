PEABODY — The city’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure needs, housing, and traffic were among the issues addressed by five of the six candidates for city councilor at large and eight candidates vying for four ward seats during a forum Wednesday evening at Peabody City Hall.
Incumbents Ryan Melville, Jon Turco, Thomas Gould, Thomas John Rossignol and newcomer Bukia “Kia” Chalvire took part in the first of two forums co-sponsored by the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce, the city, Peabody TV and The Salem News. A sixth candidate, Anne Manning-Martin, did not attend.
Salem News Editor David Olson asked a series of questions submitted prior to the forum, which also touched on business development and the impact of climate change.
All of the candidates offered praise for the city’s response to the pandemic and Mayor Ted Bettencourt’s decision to put Health Director Sharon Cameron in charge.
“I think that’s the common denominator among all of us,” Turco said.
Chalvire said she believes the city will need to follow up on the impact of the pandemic on children and the elderly. Melville suggested an “after action” plan both in terms of how the city responded but how it should assist businesses and the community in recovering.
Part of that recovery, several members suggested, could involve allowing downtown businesses to continue to have outdoor seating.
“I would absolutely advocate for keeping that policy in place,” said Gould.
“If it wasn’t for the additional seating capacity, I don’t think many of them would have survived,” said Turco.
Chalvire suggested that while the outdoor seating did make downtown “more vibrant,” she would like to see the city do a better job at cleaning the street. “I think the city should hire a sweeper to help those businesses,” she said.
Melville, who works for the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, suggested that while outdoor seating was mostly a positive development, it did create issues around parking and access. His suggestion: rooftop dining.
The candidates also spoke about using $21 million in COVID relief funds to improve infrastructure, though Chalvire also stressed potentially using funds to hire more staff to work with children dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic.
Other candidates noted that the funds will only be available for a limited time and that the city should take the opportunity to make long delayed repairs. Melville suggested HVAC improvements such as air conditioning for City Hall. Rossingnol suggested using funds to open a children’s museum. “That harbor fund has a finite window that is only going to be around for four years.”
Housing also came up with a question about how to boost the stock of workforce housing that would be affordable for teachers, firefighters and other workers.
Melville acknowledged that some of his friends who are civil servants have had to leave the city due to affordability issues.
“They got priced out,” he said
Gould said there is “no magic answer,” but urged “sticking to the inclusionary zoning” requiring a margin.
Asked about traffic, the candidates all said that the problem is not simply a Peabody issue but one for the entire state.
Rossingnol suggested that the city needs to continue to look at options like reworking Main Street to handle traffic up to Route 114.
The city also needs a rail link, suggested Gould, a recommendation shared by Chalvire. “We need buses and trolleys and a train,” Chalvire.
Ward 2 incumbent Peter McGinn and challenger Karen-Marie Cohen; Ward 3 incumbent James Moutsoulas and challenger Stephanie Peach; Ward 4 incumbent Ed Charest and challenger Julie Daigle and Ward 5 incumbent Joel Saslaw and challenger Dave Gamache, who formerly held the seat, also addressed issues such as infrastructure, traffic and constituent services, leading to a vocal response from Moutsoulas, who called it a “ridiculous question.” His challenger, however, Peach, suggested that communication has been an ongoing issue
The issues were similar for the ward council candidates, with many of them suggesting relief funds go toward as many infrastructure needs as possible — though Charest said that divided among the wards, that $21 million will not go very far.
Cohen advocated returning money if there are “strings” attached. “Nothing should be more important than liberties and freedoms,” she said.
Daigle suggested using some funds to make sure police and firefighters are “made whole.”
The candidates also addressed the city’s need for more affordable housing — though there were concerns about the density in places like Ward 3, which Peach suggested has done more than its share.
Charest defended his support for the 55-older development originally proposed for King Street but opposed by neighbors, who now face a larger project on the same site. But he said it is a bigger problem than just Peabody.
Daigle suggested that the city is close to the 10 percent threshold. “What we need more of is workforce housing,” she said.
Gamache said he would like to see future 40B housing become senior housing only, citing the impact on the city from prior and current projects. “40B’s decimate the area,” Gamache said.
Saslaw suggested that Ward 5’s two “friendly 40Bs” and one proposed on Route 1 he supports. “Is it the best thing in the world? No, but it will take the shackles away,” referring to the project helping the city meet it’s 10 percent affordability limit.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis