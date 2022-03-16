The Northeastern Conference Dunn division champion Peabody High girls basketball team held its year-end banquet this week at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Senior captain Emma Bloom and sophomore standout Logan Lomasney were selected as co-team MVPs for the Tanners, which finished their season at 18-4.
The team's Tanner Award went to junior point guard Taylor Bettencourt, while junior Lauryn Mendonca was chosen as the team's Most Improved Player. The Most Versatile Award went to sophomore Abigail Bettencourt, and the Frank Wiggin Award recipient was senior co-captain Gina Terrazzano. Sixth Player of the Year accolades went to junior Isabel Bettencourt.
Captains-elect for the 2022-23 season for Peabody are Lauryn Mendonca, Isabel Bettencourt and Isabel Bettencourt.