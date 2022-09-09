ja-spirit-1.jpg

Jah Spirit will play at noon at the Peabody Square Stage as one of the many acts performing at the Peabody International Festival Sunday.

Peabody Square Site

In front of Brodie’s Pub

11 AM:WARSZAWIAKI ORCHESTRA

Get ready to polka with Warszawiaki Orchestra’s traditional Polish music. Buddy Walker started the band over 70 years ago and his band still lives on under this direction of Tony Malionek.

11:30 AM:TONY GIBLIN & EAMON COYNE

Tony Giblin is from Galway and Eamon Coyne is from Milltown Malbay in County Clare. Giblin came to the US in 1983 with his two brothers playing music in Boston and New York and has lived here since. Coyne is a multiple All-Ireland fiddle champion.

NOON:JAH SPIRIT

Jah Spirit is a six-person reggae band with an unforgettable stage show. They were the first reggae band to be placed on the New England Foundation for the Arts Roster of recommended performers.

1 PM: RENEE AND THE RENEGADES

Renee and the Renegades is a country band that performs originals and covers. Lead singer Renee Leavitt started the band in 2018. She’s been singing since 3 years old and has sung the national anthem for a Red Sox game.

2 PM:CEREMONY

A special performance from the PCOA Senior Women’s Drill Team

2:30 PM:SAYAT NOVA DANCE COMPANY

Armenian folk dancers

3 PM: PASSION EAST PRODUCTIONS

“The Kubota PowerJazz Unit – Multi Cultural Fusion Extravaganza” is back for excitement! This group is not simply a band, but an experience. Featuring songs from around the world. They play Jazz, Fusion, Pop, Classical and World music.

4 PM:SUGAR KINGS

Sugar Kings is an original, bilingual band from Boston area who specialize in authentic Afro-Cuban Son/Salsa/Merengue and can also cover a range of artists and styles from around the globe.

Main Street Site

In front of Gallo Nero Restaurant

11 AM:THE BRIAN MAES BAND

The Brian Maes Band is made up of former members of RTZ, Peter Wolf’s Houseparty 5 and Ernie And the Automatics. They have toured and recorded with acts including U2, Aerosmith, BB King, Deep Purple and others.

NOON:THE CAMELIA LATIN CLASSICS QUARTET

Get ready to dance with Latin oldies ranging in style from Cuban son, merengue, bachata and cumbia. The band members are mostly Latinos from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

1 PM: MERY EME & THE LATIN ROOTS BAND

Mery Eme, singer of the Dominican origin based in Lynn, continues to dazzle with her live performances. Merengue, salda, bachata, cha-cha, cumbia, Cuban music and more.

2 PM:GRUPO FANTASIA

Angel Wagner, master percussionist originally from the Dominican Republic, started Grupo Fantasia in 1993. Grupo specializes in Latin music performed traditionally and on traditional instruments. Salsa, Merengue and Bachata will be featured.

3 PM:DIS & DAT

Dis & Dat blend the Trinidadian and African rhythms with roots reggae and steel drums. They are a Caribbean reggae band infused with steel drums led by Sista Dee, and four-time Grammy-nominated reggae drummer Rangotan.

4 PM:ANNIE BROBST

Annie Brobst is this year’s New England Music Awards Overall Act of the Year, Country Act of the Year, and Song of the Year Winner. Her latest album “Where We Holler” hit #2 on the U.S. iTunes Country Album Chart, just below Carrie Underwood and just above Chris Stapleton.

