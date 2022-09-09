Peabody Square Site
In front of Brodie’s Pub
11 AM:WARSZAWIAKI ORCHESTRA
Get ready to polka with Warszawiaki Orchestra’s traditional Polish music. Buddy Walker started the band over 70 years ago and his band still lives on under this direction of Tony Malionek.
11:30 AM:TONY GIBLIN & EAMON COYNE
Tony Giblin is from Galway and Eamon Coyne is from Milltown Malbay in County Clare. Giblin came to the US in 1983 with his two brothers playing music in Boston and New York and has lived here since. Coyne is a multiple All-Ireland fiddle champion.
NOON:JAH SPIRIT
Jah Spirit is a six-person reggae band with an unforgettable stage show. They were the first reggae band to be placed on the New England Foundation for the Arts Roster of recommended performers.
1 PM: RENEE AND THE RENEGADES
Renee and the Renegades is a country band that performs originals and covers. Lead singer Renee Leavitt started the band in 2018. She’s been singing since 3 years old and has sung the national anthem for a Red Sox game.
2 PM:CEREMONY
A special performance from the PCOA Senior Women’s Drill Team
2:30 PM:SAYAT NOVA DANCE COMPANY
Armenian folk dancers
3 PM: PASSION EAST PRODUCTIONS
“The Kubota PowerJazz Unit – Multi Cultural Fusion Extravaganza” is back for excitement! This group is not simply a band, but an experience. Featuring songs from around the world. They play Jazz, Fusion, Pop, Classical and World music.
4 PM:SUGAR KINGS
Sugar Kings is an original, bilingual band from Boston area who specialize in authentic Afro-Cuban Son/Salsa/Merengue and can also cover a range of artists and styles from around the globe.
Main Street Site
In front of Gallo Nero Restaurant
11 AM:THE BRIAN MAES BAND
The Brian Maes Band is made up of former members of RTZ, Peter Wolf’s Houseparty 5 and Ernie And the Automatics. They have toured and recorded with acts including U2, Aerosmith, BB King, Deep Purple and others.
NOON:THE CAMELIA LATIN CLASSICS QUARTET
Get ready to dance with Latin oldies ranging in style from Cuban son, merengue, bachata and cumbia. The band members are mostly Latinos from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
1 PM: MERY EME & THE LATIN ROOTS BAND
Mery Eme, singer of the Dominican origin based in Lynn, continues to dazzle with her live performances. Merengue, salda, bachata, cha-cha, cumbia, Cuban music and more.
2 PM:GRUPO FANTASIA
Angel Wagner, master percussionist originally from the Dominican Republic, started Grupo Fantasia in 1993. Grupo specializes in Latin music performed traditionally and on traditional instruments. Salsa, Merengue and Bachata will be featured.
3 PM:DIS & DAT
Dis & Dat blend the Trinidadian and African rhythms with roots reggae and steel drums. They are a Caribbean reggae band infused with steel drums led by Sista Dee, and four-time Grammy-nominated reggae drummer Rangotan.
4 PM:ANNIE BROBST
Annie Brobst is this year’s New England Music Awards Overall Act of the Year, Country Act of the Year, and Song of the Year Winner. Her latest album “Where We Holler” hit #2 on the U.S. iTunes Country Album Chart, just below Carrie Underwood and just above Chris Stapleton.