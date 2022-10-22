The Peabody Garden Club has decorated the George Peabody House Museum for the holidays. Dick St. Pierre, president of the Peabody Historical Society, will be there with Mayor Ted Bettencourt and possibly someone from the Garden Club. Not sure if decorations are just outside or inside the house as well.
We will meet them on Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. at 205 Washington St. at the George Peabody House.
There will be a 3rd grade class visiting from 9-11am. George Peabody’s life and his role in the city’s leather industry is part of the 3rd grade curriculum city-wide.
I will ask the woman, Sheila, who leads the program about any holiday related history and will interview Dick. St. Pierre about the decorations that go up at Christmas each year.
In other news, Dick said the property’s Leather Museum is reopening in the coming months and he’d like to announce that in our magazine.
The museum started in 2000 or so and has been closed the last three years while the space has housed the city’s children’s museum,
The children’s museum recently found a permanent home and the George Peabody crew brought all their artifacts out of storage and is reassembling the leather exhibits.
The museum includes a wall mural done by a local artist.
In 1960 there 101 tanneries in Peabody and 8,000 people working there. Now there is just one and the museum is intended to tell folks, especially kids, about the city’s rich leather history.
I’m thinking we might incorporate this museum restoration into the spread or give it its own space if you want.
Peabody 205 Washington St.
Dick. St Pierre, director, George Peabody House and Leather Museum 205 Washington
Starting 8th year south grew up on salem. We moved topeabody when he got married
Celebrate life of George Peabody born there in. 1795.
Do not have activities per se have Tuesday morning 10 am Nov. 1, 3rd graders part of their curriculum life of George Peabody
The Leather Museum was the basis of peabody’s wealth
In 1960 103 tanneries 8,000 in the industries
Now one tannery
That is why we have a leather museum to tmaintain the tradition so the kids don;t foret about
He is buried I buried
He grew up in the middle of ity
I have an advisory board, they all worked in the leather industry.
His father owned a factory. Richard Sirois.
About three years ago the mayor decided it might be nice to have a children’s museum he asked me if ywe ou could use the building temporary they have a new location on Main Street and thank god we have it back.
Leather museum had been running since 2000 or 2001
Nice they have a mural on the wall of aleather tannery.
Nov. 1,