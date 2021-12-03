Were you banned from the Peabody Institute Library decades ago for not returning that copy of “My Girl” when you were 11?
Think again.
Effective Nov. 1, Peabody Institute Library has eliminated the concept of overdue fines on borrowed materials, both by becoming a fine-free library and issuing a library-wide amnesty on fines, effectively clearing anything anyone has ever owed the library up to this point, according to library director Cate Merlin.
“This is something I’ve been thinking to do for a while,” Merlin says. “Going overdue fine-free has been taken as a trend in public libraries around the states for the last five or six years.”
Coinciding with “New Start November,” the move to erase fines came as libraries have continued to ditch such systems over the years. Library officials have touted research showing that fines do more to keep people from coming back to the library than any incentive to bring the books back before the fine grows too much.
“They’re seen as a punishment, and it isn’t something that encourages people to use the library,” Merlin says. “It’s a punishment that keeps people away. ... The last thing I want to do is keep people away because they don’t have $2 to pay for an overdue book.”
She also notes that the fines typically amount to about $6,000 a year, which is a small fraction of the Peabody Institute Library’s budget at close to $200,000. The loss of revenue is minimal.
“We’re fortunate that we’re very well-funded by the city, and our book budget is really substantial,” Merlin says.
The library will still bill those who go long overdue with a material for the cost of its replacement, a policy that exists across all libraries in the North of Boston Library Exchange (NOBLE) system, according to Merlin.
Then, there are those who have blocked accounts for long-overdue materials, which spotlighted a troubling trend within the library’s system and raised the need for city-wide amnesty.
“What I wanted to do was a one-time, full amnesty on everyone’s cards,” Merlin says. “A kid that lost a Clifford book in 2009 has been blocked for using our systems for that long.”
In reviewing the impact of the decision, Merlin says most of the blocked accounts belonged to children and teenagers.
“Over 50% of all the patrons in Peabody that were blocked because they lost books on the account were cards that belonged to children or teenagers,” Merlin says. “Now, they can come back.”
The policies had only been in place for a couple of weeks (at the time of this interview), so it isn’t clear what the full impact of the changes will be, Merlin explains. There has been one trend surprising the library director, however — more money is coming in at the front counter via donations than when an actual fine system was in place.
So at least for now, even the $6,000 hit to the budget seems like it could be not just offset, but going the other direction.
“Everybody is happier,” Merlin says. “Instead of somebody giving us 30 cents because they owe a fine, they throw a whole dollar in the donation bin. It’s a better feeling, a better mood for everybody.” ￼