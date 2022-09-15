PEABODY — A Peabody man who was on probation for the 2017 shooting death of a Malden teen has now been charged with kidnapping a woman.
When police found Jonathan Tyler Perry, 22, of Peabody, and the alleged victim in a car in Stoneham on Tuesday morning, they also found an untraceable "ghost gun," officials said.
Perry is now being held without bail on charges of kidnapping, possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, domestic assault and battery and possession of ammunition without a license.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury police say that they learned of an altercation between Perry and the woman in a car near Old Boston Road in Tewksbury around 11 a.m.
Perry allegedly grabbed the woman so that she could not get out of the vehicle, and made threats.
Police eventually found them in Stoneham, where Perry was arrested.
They also found the gun and a loaded magazine, which had been assembled from a kit sold by the company "Polymer 380," police said. Such weapons have no serial numbers and are untraceable.
Perry pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Wednesday in Lowell District Court, where he was ordered held without bail pending a detention hearing next Tuesday.
The probation department has also filed a notice of violation of probation in the 2017 Somerville shooting, the district attorney's office announced.
Perry, who later pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as a youthful offender, shot and killed a 16-year-old Malden boy in the chest, according to published reports.
In May, 2020, while he was on probation, Peabody police were asked to help locate Perry after he removed a GPS bracelet and left his parents home, according to the department's daily log.