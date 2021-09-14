PEABODY — The Peabody Police Department will be hosting its 12th session of the Citizen’s Academy starting on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The classes will be held each Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 22.
The application deadline for the class is Monday, Oct. 11. Seats are limited and will be filled in the order applications are received.
Peabody police say several topics will be covered in the academy, including, but not limited to, police reform, terrorism, the legal process, motor vehicle law, patrol procedures, domestic violence, and investigations.
The program also includes a firearms class where students will have the opportunity to shoot various weapons at the department’s indoor firing range, a simulated “Shoot Don’t Shoot” experience, participate in motor vehicle stop scenarios, and take a tour of the Middleton Jail.
“The Citizen’s Academy allows residents to become much more familiar with the inner workings of the Peabody Police Department,” said police Chief Tom Griffin. “Participants gain an entirely different perspective into the community in which they live when they learn to see things through the eyes of a police officer.”
The academy instructors include members of the Peabody police, as well as the Essex District Attorney’s office and the Massachusetts State Police. All instructors are well versed in their subject matter, and they strongly encourage class participation.
“We hope and expect that participants will graduate from the Citizen’s Academy with a newfound appreciation for what we as police officers do,” said Capt. Scott Richards, who is spearheading the academy. “Participants will finish with a good deal of first-hand knowledge of how the department operates. It will be a real eye-opener.”
Residents can apply for the Citizen’s Academy by picking up an application at the police station, at 6 Allens Lane, or downloading the application from the Peabody Police Department website, www.peabodypolice.org.