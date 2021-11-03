PEABODY -- Without a mayoral contest – Mayor Ted Bettencourt was unopposed – the attention of Peabody voters was largely on two races.
Three incumbent councilors lost their seats on Tuesday, with Stephanie Peach ousting longtime councilor James Moutsoulas in Ward 3 638 to 404, former city hall employee Julie Daigle taking a seat from incumbent Ed Charest in Ward 4 with 776 votes to 674, and David Gamache ousting Joel Saslaw to regain his old seat in Ward 5, with a vote of 766 to 530. Only Peter McGinn survived a challenge, from political newcomer Karen-Marie Cohen, by a vote of 534 to 218.
The five incumbents kept their seats in the at-large race, with preliminary results showing Thomas Gould topping the ticket with 5,559 votes,followed by Anne Manning-Martin at 4,674, John Turco with 4,764, Thomas Rossignoll at 4,277 and Ryan Melville at 4,189. Chavire pulled 3,291 votes.
Gould said he was honored to be re-elected by Peabody voters and told The Salem News he is looking forward to getting back to work on "quality of life issues" such as traffic, getting past the COVID pandemic and getting the city "moving again."
The Peabody City Council, in particular several ward races, were being watched closely as issues like housing and development continued to be at the forefront. The other race of note was the Peabody Municipal Light Plant Commission, an otherwise obscure board that was thrust into the spotlight this spring when a six-year-old plan to construct a new gas-fired “peaker” power plant was revealed.
Four of the city’s six wards saw contested races this year, with McGinn facing a challenge from Cohen in Ward 2, Moutsoulas challenged by Peach in Ward 3, Charest challenged by Julie Daigle in Ward 4, and in Ward 5, longtime former councilor Gamache seeking to unseat Saslaw. Much of the tension in those wards was around housing and development.
Gamache said in an interview with Peabody TV that he looked forward to resuming the work he'd done in the ward for a quarter of a century before he gave up his seat. He pledged to make sure the ward was "well represented."
Peach and Daigle each thanked voters in their respective wards on social media.
Ward 1 councilor Craig Welton and Ward 6 councilor Mark O’Neil were unopposed in this year’s race.
Another closely watched race was the Peabody Municipal Light Plant Commission, where two seats will be filled. Incumbents Thomas Paras and Robert Wheatley faced two newcomers, Tracey Valletti and and Raymond Melvin.
Preliminary results showed Paras leading with 1935 votes, and Melvin coming in second with 1463 but those results were coming in more slowly.
Melvin, works in the energy field and had been a longtime attendee of commission meetings.
Valletti campaigned on the planned “peaker” plant to be built off Pulaski Street, a plan that had largely been unknown to the public until earlier this year, as the state finalized the approval process.
On the school committee, three candidates – incumbents Beverley Griffin-Dunne and Jarrod Hochman were joined by Jon Swanson in the race.