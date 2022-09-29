BEVERLY — Remaining calm and collected under pressure proved to be a winning formula for the Peabody High volleyball team Thursday night.
Although the hosts from Beverly had a late lead in two of three sets, the Tanners managed to prevail in a sweep — albeit a close one, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23.
“Peabody is always tough and very composed,” said Beverly High head coach Ashley Chalifour Krugh. “Keeping that composure is huge for them. and the Bettencourt (Abby, Lizzy and Bo) sisters get to lots of balls. They kept some alive across the middle that others wouldn’t get to, but I knew what they could do. They’re all nice kids, too.”
Abby Bettencourt, a setter, gets the ball to her siblings to knock down with kills. Abby had 10 kills and 15 assists while Bo also had 10 kills and three aces. Lizzy, a freshman outside hitter, chipped in with six kills.
But it was a total team effort that got the win for Peabody (now 6-2). Senior captains Lauryn Mendonca had a team-leading three blocks and Maddie Castro contributed a pair of kills. Captain Michaela Alperen had eight service points, including the ace that won the third and final set.
After dropping the opening set by seven (with Abby Bettencourt recording a big kill and the winning service point), Beverly battled back in the next set behind outside hitter Mya Perron, who had a game high 17 kills and only two hitting errors on 37 attempts. The Panther captain also had 10 digs and an assist in a dominant performance.
“Mya is the cornerstone of our offense and defense,” said Krugh. “She’s a very smart player as well as an incredible athlete.
“We’ve been playing well (4-7), with three of our losses going five sets. We’re never blown out, but have to find a way to finish stronger.”
It was all Beverly early in the third set, but once again the Tanners fought from behind to knot it up at 15-15 before taking the lead. There were several long volleys, but Abby Bettencourt and Alperen picked up big service points, with Alperen’s ace the deciding point.
“We were able to pull it out, but this one wasn’t easy,” said Peabody head coach Lisa Keene. “We struggled with one serve received rotation in both the second and third sets, which had me a little worried.”
Alperen said everybody knows their role on the team and have confidence in each other.
“We’ve been playing together for a long time and everyone has something to contribute,” she said. “Even when we’re behind, we have a lot of confidence we can do it. Bo, Abby, and Lizzy are all so good. They really lead us. Beverly is a tough team to face because of Mya. She is so strong and very hard to defend.”
Libero Tehya Killam had 12 digs for the Panthers, and setter Abby Ruggieri finished with 20 assists. Natalie Reynolds, a senior captain and outside hitter, also had a monster game with 11 kills and seven digs.
The two teams will face off again in Peabody on October 21.
