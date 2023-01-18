PEABODY —The Peabody Lighting Commission will choose a new commissioner next month to fill a vacancy left by Charles Bonfanti’s resignation.
The commission will meet with the Peabody City Council inside City Hall’s Wiggin Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 to elect a new commissioner.
Those interested in being nominated must submit a letter of intent and a resume to the City Clerk’s office no later than noon on Feb. 10, the city said in a statement.
The new commissioner will serve until Jan. 1, 2024.
Bonfanti stepped down from the commission earlier this month after activists’ calls to shut down a new peaker plant in Peabody became “too much,” he told the Salem News.
Construction on the new 55-megawatt “peaker” plant at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s Pulaski Street substation is expected to finish this summer.
PMLP says that it has been transparent in the project and that it is doing its part to go green. Yet activists have criticized the new plant’s reliance on oil and natural gas, that it is being built in an neighborhood with higher rates of health disparities, and the lack of health or environmental impact reports around the $85 million project.
Visit http://pmlp.com/ for more information on PMLP and the Lighting Commission.
