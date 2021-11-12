SALEM – During his 50 year career, pioneer soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause has collected more than 5,000 hours of recordings of natural environments, including at least 15,000 terrestrial and marine species from around the world.
Krause will bring those soundscapes to the North American premiere of The Great Animal Orchestra, a collaborative work between Krause and United Visual Artists.
Thanks to PEM and the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, museum visitors can step into an immersive audio-visual experience that celebrating the planet’s rich biodiversity and raises awareness of its alarming decline. Along with the opening, a new documentary about Bernie Krause, directed by the French filmmaker Vincent Tricon and produced by Fondation Cartier, will also be released and shown as part of PEM’s exhibition presentation.
“Bernie Krause, A Life with the Great Animal Orchestra,” will be shown as part of PEM’s exhibition. Unpublished archival footage and recent interviews filmed in California blend together as it follows Krause through Sonoma County, where he lives with his wife, Katherine.
The Great Animal Orchestra is on view at PEM through May 22, and is Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain’s first exhibition partnership in the U.S. in more than 20 years.
In the making of The Great Animal Orchestra, Krause collaborated with United Visual Artists, a London-based art practice led by Matt Clark, whose works integrate new technologies and traditional media. Clark’s group developed software to create detailed, immersive, animated spectrograms generated by Krause’s soundscapes that allowed the use of visual interpretation of global locations and times of day of Krause’s original recordings. The interrelationship of the many species performing in the world’s great animal orchestras is the result.
“Bernie takes a multisensory approach to studying nature. His work reveals that we can more quickly understand the health of a given ecosystem by listening to it than by looking at it,” museum Associate Director – Multisensory Experience and Curator of the Present Tense Trevor Smith said.
“The interrelationship of the sounds that the different species make as they inhabit a given site is a more profound marker of the health of an ecosystem than whether the location appears pristine to the naked eye. The Great Animal Orchestra is a highly original and memorable encounter that stays with you long after you leave,” PEM’s Director of the Art & Nature Center and Curator of Natural History Jane Winchell said.
“I found myself listening more intently and with greater awareness of how animal sounds serve as messengers of an ecosystem’s vitality.”
Hervé Chandès, general director of the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain and head exhibition curator, said “Bernie Krause’s work teaches us that each animal species possesses its own acoustic animal signature that, like a musical instrument in an orchestra, positions itself with both precision and subtlety within the score of the soundscape of the ecosystem in which it lives. The polyphony of the great animal orchestra is rapidly being silenced and we must band together to protect our natural resources and environments.”
As part of this project, Fondation Cartier also commissioned Sho Shibuya to design an original poster for the film.