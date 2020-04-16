Builders requesting special permits for projects will have to wait to lay their foundations a bit longer.
City Council President Steve LeBlanc, in conversation with the City Council, has determined that public hearings and site visits should be put on hold until after the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been lifted. That is in accordance with an emergency order signed by Gov. Baker on April 3 that grants relief from the requirements of special permit and variance applications during the pandemic.
"With COVID-19, it makes it physically and technologically impossible for some people to attend these meetings," LeBlanc said earlier this week, explaining that councilors are going to wait to resume the permitting process until they "can get back to normal."
The final decision to pause the permitting process came down to LeBlanc as the bill states that the "chair of any permit-granting authority may grant such further extension irrespective of whether a quorum is present to vote not he matter."
However, the virtual room was not void of opinions on the matter.
City councilors' main concern with conducting business as usual was the overall health and well-being of administrators and community members.
"The reason behind all of this is the COVID-19 issue," City Councilor Barry Pett said. "There may be people in the neighborhood of applicants that families are suffering at this time and I would rather put everything off until this time passes."
City Councilor and Planning and Development Standing Committee Chair Val Gilman agreed with holding off site visits and public hearings, but wished that councilors were able to do the initial conversation presentation completely on Zoom.
"I wish we could start, but I have to go with the will of the committee," she said.
General Counsel Chip Payson reminded councilors that if the state of emergency continues into the fall, they would have the opportunity to reassess.
"The council is looking at a prudent course right now, which I think is probably a good idea, but you always have the right to reassess as you move down the road," Payson added.
The emergency order allows municipalities to continue public hearings despite pre-deadlines.
"A hearing on a pending application for a permit opened by a permit granting authority prior to March 10, 2020, which has either been concluded as of March 10, 2020 or has been continued by the permit granting authority as of March 10, 2020, shall be automatically tolled and continued to the first hearing date of the permit granting authority following the termination of the state of emergency, or to a date otherwise prescribed by law, whichever is later," according to the order.
Additionally, the hearing date must be no later than 45 days from the termination of the state of emergency or the date otherwise prescribed by law — whichever is later.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
SPECIAL PERMITS
There are currently four applications for special permits:
* 105 Wingaersheek Road
* 99A Essex Ave.
* 163 Atlantic Road
* 1 Folly Point Road
General Counsel Chip Payson explained that because these applications were not heard or not filed before March 10, they can be continued to commitment in the next 45 days and not just the next hearing date.
"The timing of these four applications for permits can be and may be counted to the conclusion of the emergency as long as they are acted on, not just heard, the 45 days after the conclusion of the state of emergency."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.