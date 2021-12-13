Local students honored include:

 

Josh Klee of Beverly 

Eva Leikikh of Marblehead 

Olivia Robertson of Beverly 

Teddy Doggett of Hamilton 

Abby Pierce of Peabody

 

Alex Theriault of Boxford 

Teddy Delisio of Manchester

Erica Dowd of Topsfield 

William Eardley of Wenham 

Hunter Jones of Marblehead 

Karlyn Mazow of Swampscott 

Avery DePiero of Swampscott 

Mackenzie Holian of Danvers 

Schuyler Lloyd of Wenham 

Sophia Thomson of Swampscott 

Yiwen Zhan of Boxford 

Sean Blundin of Beverly 

Chris Kagan of Ipswich 

Camille Kamisky of Middleton

Mikaela Selby of Marblehead

Kate Spaulding of Topsfield 

Evan Bocchino of Beverly 

Charlie Jaferian of Ipswich 

Caroline Li of Danvers

Caroline Rogers of Middleton 

Cameron Traveis of Boxford 

Kate Stella of Marblehead 

Matt Theriault of Boxford 

Abby Torres of Marblehead 

Abby Duval of Middleton 

Lucy Grant of Beverly 

Hanna Jenkins of Boxford 

Charlotte Lee of Danvers 

Juju Manzi of Marblehead 

 

Lyda Cabot of Salem 

Brooke Hintlian of Marblehead 

Allie Lufkin of Beverly 

Jack Radochia of Topsfield 

Jordyn Theriault of Topsfield 

Pingree Announces Trimester 1 Honors for 2021-2022

