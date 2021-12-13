Local students honored include:
Josh Klee of Beverly
Eva Leikikh of Marblehead
Olivia Robertson of Beverly
Teddy Doggett of Hamilton
Abby Pierce of Peabody
Alex Theriault of Boxford
Teddy Delisio of Manchester
Erica Dowd of Topsfield
William Eardley of Wenham
Hunter Jones of Marblehead
Karlyn Mazow of Swampscott
Avery DePiero of Swampscott
Mackenzie Holian of Danvers
Schuyler Lloyd of Wenham
Sophia Thomson of Swampscott
Yiwen Zhan of Boxford
Sean Blundin of Beverly
Chris Kagan of Ipswich
Camille Kamisky of Middleton
Mikaela Selby of Marblehead
Kate Spaulding of Topsfield
Evan Bocchino of Beverly
Charlie Jaferian of Ipswich
Caroline Li of Danvers
Caroline Rogers of Middleton
Cameron Traveis of Boxford
Kate Stella of Marblehead
Matt Theriault of Boxford
Abby Torres of Marblehead
Abby Duval of Middleton
Lucy Grant of Beverly
Hanna Jenkins of Boxford
Charlotte Lee of Danvers
Juju Manzi of Marblehead
Lyda Cabot of Salem
Brooke Hintlian of Marblehead
Allie Lufkin of Beverly
Jack Radochia of Topsfield
Jordyn Theriault of Topsfield
Pingree Announces Trimester 1 Honors for 2021-2022