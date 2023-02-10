Pingree School names its honor roll recipients for the first trimester of the 2022-2023 academic year.

The following students from these local towns have been named to Honor Roll for the first trimester of the 2022-2023 year at the Pingree School, an independent day school serving students in grades 9-12 on Boston's North Shore. 

BEVERLY: Sean Blundin , Ashley DuKatz, Lucy Grant of Beverly,  Aidan Mack, Allie Lufkin, Jack Blundin, Max Goodling, 

BOXFORD: Yiwen Zhan, Peter Jenkins, Hanna Jenkins, Matt Theriault, Sadie Canelli 

DANVERS: Mackenzie Holian, Charlotte Lee, Khyati Patel 

IPSWICH: Chris Kagan  

LYNNFIELD: Alissa Brengola 

MANCHESTER: Ellery Welch 

MIDDLETON: Camille Kamisky, Caroline Rogers, Tori Farrell, Abby Duval, 

MARBLEHEAD: Elsa McKernan,  Abby Torres, Luke Marinelli, Allie Leikikh, Kai Roberge, Max Kirianov, Madeline LaBossiere, Trevor Payne 

SWAMPSCOTT: Sophia Thomson, Avery DePiero, 

WENHAM:  Schuyler Lloyd , Luke Sieker, Wesley Card, Alex Moldovean, Kellan Danaher, Kathryn Gasiorowski, Waters Lloyd.  

TOPSFIELD:  Kate Spaulding 

