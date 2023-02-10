Pingree School names its honor roll recipients for the first trimester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
The following students from these local towns have been named to Honor Roll for the first trimester of the 2022-2023 year at the Pingree School, an independent day school serving students in grades 9-12 on Boston's North Shore.
BEVERLY: Sean Blundin , Ashley DuKatz, Lucy Grant of Beverly, Aidan Mack, Allie Lufkin, Jack Blundin, Max Goodling,
BOXFORD: Yiwen Zhan, Peter Jenkins, Hanna Jenkins, Matt Theriault, Sadie Canelli
DANVERS: Mackenzie Holian, Charlotte Lee, Khyati Patel
IPSWICH: Chris Kagan
LYNNFIELD: Alissa Brengola
MANCHESTER: Ellery Welch
MIDDLETON: Camille Kamisky, Caroline Rogers, Tori Farrell, Abby Duval,
MARBLEHEAD: Elsa McKernan, Abby Torres, Luke Marinelli, Allie Leikikh, Kai Roberge, Max Kirianov, Madeline LaBossiere, Trevor Payne
SWAMPSCOTT: Sophia Thomson, Avery DePiero,
WENHAM: Schuyler Lloyd , Luke Sieker, Wesley Card, Alex Moldovean, Kellan Danaher, Kathryn Gasiorowski, Waters Lloyd.
TOPSFIELD: Kate Spaulding