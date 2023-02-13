SALEM — An appeal to establish and protect Pioneer Village’s historical status could disrupt efforts to move it north to Camp Naumkeag, as it argues the site’s history is based on the land it sits on: Forest River Park.
On Dec. 13, Joy Beasley, keeper of the federal National Register of Historic Places, directed Brona Simon, executive director of the Massachusetts Historical Commission, to work with a Salem resident and his attempts to see Pioneer Village included on the National Register.
“I’m directing you to work closely with the proponent to revise the nomination pursuant to your responsibility under (the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations),” Beasley wrote. “I’m further directing you to execute all notifications, complete any other required processes, and present the nomination to the State Historic Preservation Review Board as required by (federal law) without delay.”
It’s the latest development after years of debate over Pioneer Village, its place in Salem’s cultural landscape, and the best way to preserve it. City Hall have included Pioneer Village with the city’s “Signature Parks” program to boost and build out the city’s biggest parks for its 400th anniversary in 2026.
Christopher Patzke, a Salem resident recognized by Beasley as a proponent in the case, said he first asked Salem’s Historical Commission to review the site’s status as a historic landmark last January. He said that focused on a decision in 1986, reinforced in 2021, to say Pioneer Village is eligible for inclusion on the National Register.
He said he believes it is, given the property’s creation under the Colonial Revival movement. It was created in time for the 300th anniversary of Gov. John Winthrop’s arrival in Salem to establish Massachusetts as a formal colony, leading to its opening and celebrations in 1930.
“It’s an artifact of that era,” Patzke said. “Why is the Colonial Revival era important? The Colonial Revival era is important because it’s a period of time in our history where the modern preservation movement is being codified. That codification of preservation is coinciding with important anniversary dates, like the tercentenary of the landing of Gov. Winthrop.”
Take Pioneer Village away from Forest River Park, and it loses its connection to the celebration — thus, Patzke argued, the history of Pioneer Village is established, and can only be established, at the site of the celebration.
For that, Patzke said, he started arguing that the site be registered before it’s relocation breaks the only thing making it historic.
“I asked the Historical Commission I think three times, and the last time, I got a hard no,” Patzke said. “I was basically told, at this time, that they’re not going to be considering the nomination.”
Patzke then took his case to Simon, who in addition to directing the state’s Historical Commission is also the official State Historic Preservation officer under federal law. After he sent the pitch to her, she “didn’t respond in a timely manner,” Patzke said. That triggered an appeal to the Keeper of the National Registry, which ... worked.
“They accepted the appeal,” Patzke said. “They sent me an email saying the appeal is properly before them.”
In response, City Hall is making the case that moving Pioneer Village is key to preserving it.
“This historic building relocation project would continue a long legacy in Salem of moving threatened buildings to new sites, examples of which can be seen on the campuses of the Peabody Essex Museum and The House of the Seven Gables as well as throughout Salem’s historic neighborhoods,” said Patti Kelleher, Salem’s preservation planner. “For the Village project, the city will seek to follow the Secretary of the Interior’s new Guidelines on Flood Adaptation for Rehabilitating Historic Buildings, which allows relocation of threatened historic buildings. In addition, the city is identifying any remaining historic landscape plantings at the Forest River site that can be preserved and replanted at the new site.”
Work to relocate Pioneer Village has been steadily building, Kelleher said. The relocation project first hit the city’s Historical Commission in 2021.
“As part of their review, the commission requested more information on the future preservation of the Pioneer Village buildings,” she said, “including how the buildings would be relocated and oriented at the new site, and options for preserving at least one Camp building on site and interpreting the history of Camp Naumkeag in the new Pioneer Village.”
City planners then acted based on the commission’s direction, according to Kelleher.
“In response, the city has: completed a structural assessment of the buildings at both Camp Naumkeag and Pioneer Village; initiated an assessment of whether the Village buildings could be relocated intact over water; initiated a process to determine whether one of the Camp buildings could be preserved and reused in the new Village; and is in the process of developing a business plan for the new site and interpretive material on the history of Camp Naumkeag,” Kelleher said. “The city anticipates presenting this new information to the Historical Commission at an upcoming public meeting in February.”
At the same time, the city sent its plans to the Massachusetts Historical Commission, Kelleher said.
“In the fall of 2022, the city submitted the updated historical research and the project plans to the Massachusetts Historical Commission, requesting comment on the project, but to date has not received correspondence,” Kelleher said. “Since that time, a resident, utilizing the research conducted by the city’s preservation consultant, submitted an application to the National Park Service to nominate the Pioneer Village to the National Register of Historic Places.”
Now, Kelleher said, the city is waiting to hear what comes next.
“As a result of the Park Service letter, the city anticipates receiving a request from the Massachusetts Historical Commission seeking a formal eligibility opinion from the Salem Historical Commission,” she said, “which the commission would consider at a public meeting.”
