IPSWICH — An 18-year-old man known to police was arrested after police say he attempted to steal from a store, fled, stole a vehicle, and returned to a known address where police were waiting for him.
Jesse Marchand-Layton, a Gloucester resident, was charged by police with larceny of a vehicle, using a vehicle without authority, breaking and entering at night to commit a felony, shoplifting, speeding, and one count each of negligent and unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
At 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to DJ’s Variety on Washington Street by an employee who said a man tried stealing several items from a store. The employee confronted the person, who he said fled the store and left a cellphone behind, according to a release from the department.
Marchand-Layton was then seen getting into the employee’s vehicle. He later fled on foot, prompting his description to be broadcast to all area officers. A press release on the incident said Marchand-Layton matched the suspect’s description, and he’s “an individual known to police.”
Police then went to an Ipswich home that Marchand-Layton has visited in the past. Officers arriving at the address saw “a small white sport utility vehicle driving toward the residence at a high rate of speed,” the release reads.
Police followed with distance until the vehicle stopped near the address, at which point they moved in and arrested Marchand-Layton, who was driving, according to the release. He had several items “known to be stolen from DJ’s Variety”, and the vehicle was also reportedly stolen from a nearby home.
Marchand-Layton is being held on $5,000 bail pending arraignment on Friday in Ipswich District Court.
