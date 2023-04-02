In news taken from the logs of local police and fire departments:
Peabody
Thursday
An ambulance was sent to 103 Brooksby Village Drive at 9:30 a.m. for an elderly person who fell, struck his or her head and now had slurred speech. The person was transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to 25 James St. at 12:07 p.m. to investigate a report of fraud.
Police were called to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 6 p.m. to speak with asset protection regarding an earlier shoplifting.
Police were called to 19 Tumelty Road, at 6:32 p.m., after a person drank Lysol and bleach. The individual refused transport and were cleared by Atlantic Ambulance.
A caller reported at 11:39 p.m. that a male and a female were punching each other in from Shillaber Street. Both parties agreed the argument was verbal in nature.
Friday
A caller reported at 4:09 a.m., from 9 Magnolia Way, that she believes someone broke into the apartment building, then saw a white man in the hall wearing a dark hoody. Unit 5 reported finding a broken rear window, but the suspect was not found. Maintenance was notified.
Police responded at 8:41 a.m. to the vicinity of Andover Street and Route 128 north for a 2-vehicle crash. A 26-year-old Billerica woman was summonsed to court for driving on a suspended license. The female’s parents will come for her vehicle. There were no tows and no injuries.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Jubilee Drive and First Avenue, and arrested the driver, Jeffrey Paul Taylor, 43, of 200 Jubilee Drive, Apt. 320, Peabody. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A caller notified police, at 8:08 p.m, that his or her vehicle was stolen from the Sonic Drive-In, 55 Newbury St.,
Saturday
Police were sent to the intersection of Endicott and Warren streets at 12:09 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash with airbag deployment and unknown injuries. Both vehicles were towed and one driver, Timothy Silvia, 25, of 53 Mall St., Lynn, was charged with drunken driving.
Police went to the intersection of Margin Street and Kirkland Road, at 12:26 a.m., to assist with a drunken male. Family and friends were on scene, and the man was transported back to Salem State to wait for his father.
An ambulance was sent to 23 Aberdeen Ave. at 6:38 a.m. for a female who had fallen, struck her head and was exhibiting stroke-like symptoms. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
An officer was sent to 216 Newbury St., at 1:41 p.m. to investigate a stolen utility trailer. It was recovered in Saugus soon after.
Police responded, at 7:04 p.m., to the Auto Factory, 288 Newbury St., after the owner reported seeing, on his security camera, a pickup truck park on his lot without his permission. The plates were removed from the vehicle and it was towed. The owner/operator of the vehicle, a 53-year-old Boston Street, Lynn, man, was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; driving an uninsured motor vehicle; and attaching plates.
A woman reported, at 8:49 p.m., from Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., that she had locked her keys inside her vehicle along with her 1- and 3-year-old children. The fire department assisted the woman in gaining access to her vehicle.
Police were called to the vicinity of Manzel Inc., 96 Foster St., for a possible seven people fighting outside. On arrival, the officer reported one person was down in the parking lot and an EMS was requested. No transports were needed, the gathering dispersed, and all parties went their separate ways.
Marblehead
Friday
An officer was sent to Wyman Road, at 8:03 a.m., to investigate an incident of vandalism.
An officer was called to Gerry Street, at 9:38 a.m., to assist a citizen.
A general complaint brought police to Humphrey Street, at 10:23 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 11:05 a.m., to Turner Road for a motor vehicle crash. There were no indications of injuries, citations, or the number of vehicles involved.
An officer delivered the paperwork for a license suspension to a Farrell Court address, which was changed to a Ruby Avenue address.
Saturday
Three officers, a fire truck and an ambulance were called to the intersection of Green Street and Lincoln Avenue at 3:25 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash.
Firefighters were sent to Pleasant Street, at 10:09 p.m., for an issue with a fire master box. The hazard was removed.
Danvers
Friday
Police responded, at 5:09 p.m., to Sylvan Street, for a car with a male slumped over it.
The theft of a pair of Nike Air sneakers brought police to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 6:57 p.m.
At 7:09 p.m., police were called to Dunkin Donuts, 99 High St., for a minor 2-car crash without injury. Brenda Fonseca, 58, of 178 School St., Taunton, was arrested on charges of first-offense-drunk driving and with failing to exercise care in starting, stopping, turning, backing, etc. She was placed into protective custody until she sobered up.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Dunkin Donuts, 99 High St., at 9:04 a.m., to recover narcotics found on the site.
An officer was sent to Lyons Funeral Home, 28 Elm St., at 10:53 a.m., to control traffic for a funeral.
An officer was sent to Best Buy, 230 Independence St., at 12:24 p.m., for someone shoplifting speaker equipment.
Salem
Saturday
Isaiah Darnell Daniels, 25, of the streets, Boston, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. at Walmart on a charge of concealing merchandise.