In news taken from the logs of North Shore police and fire departments:
Beverly
Thursday
An officer was sent to the Middle School, McKinley Avenue, at 4 p.m., to report on a past assault.
A two-officer enforcement detail was sent to the Enon Street and Lakeview Avenue intersection at 4:10 p.m., to enforce crosswalk and distracted driving (cell phone use) violations. Between 4:15 and 5:10 p.m., five vehicles were stopped for crosswalk violations and three for distracted driving violations.
Police went to 13 Lovett St., at 4:37 p.m., to check on a mother who did not pick up her son from school.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to New Balch Street at 4:56 p.m. to provide medical service to a person who fell from a ladder.
Three officers were sent to 23 Gage St. at 5:34 p.m. to investigate a neighbor disturbance after one kicked in another's door.
Officers were called to the Beckford and Grant streets area at 5:34 p.m., to report on a juvenile who had fled his or her foster mother.
Report of possible case of elder abuse brought police to 75 Brimbal Ave. at 8:12 p.m.
At 9 p.m., the sergeant and three patrolmen were sent to the vicinity of 17 Hull St., for a general disturbance. A party was going on behind Centerville School.
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of 1 Cabot St., at 9:37 p.m., for a person over the railing on the Beverly-Salem Bridge.
Multiple police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 593 Essex St., at 10:41 p.m., for a hit-and-run crash with property damage, after a car hit a utility pole.
Friday
Two officers went to East Street, at 12:12 a.m. to disperse a loud group at Cooney Field.
Police began their nightly midnight checks of businesses, bars, restaurants, offices, fields and facilities at the Lucky Dog bar, 129 Cabot St., at 12:43 a.m.
Police went to the intersection of Cabot and Rantoul streets, at 7:21 a.m., for a vehicle into a light pole with property damage.
An officer from the Community Unit was sent to Ellis Square where people were about to start drinking nip bottles a group had handed out.
Two officers were sent to 13 Beckford St., Apt. 1, for first-floor tenants fighting.
Two officers were called to 411 Cabot St., at 3:08 p.m., to see why men were preventing a trash truck from leaving.
Reports of a possible fight between students brought police to 426 Cabot St. at 4:20 p.m.
Officers went to the intersection of Cabot Street and Harrison Ave., at 4:52 p.m. to investigate the possible theft of $10.
Officers went to the vicinity of 4 McPherson Drive, at 5:47 p.m., for a report of youths running across the train tracks.
Two officers were sent to a Haskell Street address, at 8:38 p.m., to speak with a husband who had not heard from his wife.
Police were called to 64 South Terrace, at 10:57 p.m., for a loud house party disturbing the neighbors.
Saturday
Officers were called to 278 Rantoul St., at 12:04 a.m., for two females refusing to leave.
Three officers were sent to 5 Bennett St., at 12:26 a.m., for reports of a loud house party.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 91 West St., at 2:20 a.m., for a car into a utility pole.
The animal control officer was notified, at 11:30 a.m., of a sick raccoon in the vicinity of 210 Brimbal Ave.
Two officers were called to 46 LP Henderson Road, at 12:30 p.m., to report on a possible scam.
Police were called to the intersection of Cabot and Hale streets, at 5:23 p.m., for a male and a female yelling at each other.
An ambulance and two officers were called to Broadway at 6:21 p.m., for a party threatening self harm.
A sergeant, four patrolmen and an ambulance were sent to Sohier Road, at 8:58 p.m., to search for a civilly committed patient who had left the hospital.
Two officers, fire and an ambulance were sent to Brimbal Avenue, at 8:22 p.m., for a pedestrian struck by a car. The pedestrian was crossing an aisle in the Whole Foods Store lot when he was struck and knocked down by a vehicle which was turning the corner into the same Whole Foods aisle. The pedestrian was transported to Beverly Hospital with what appeared to be non-serious injuries. The vehicle was undamaged and neither party was cited.
The sergeant and three patrolmen responded to the area of East Lothrop Street and Parramatta Road at 8:38 p.m., after a male with a baseball bat approached a female's car.
Two officers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Colgate Road, at 10:30 p.m., for a party experiencing a bipolar episode.
Sunday
Police began their nightly round of late night checks at 12:58 a.m., at Fibbers.
Two officers were sent to Essex Street, at 12:11 p.m., to check a report of a male who had collapsed on the sidewalk.
A Greenwood Avenue caller reported ongoing harassment to police, at 1:53 p.m.
The sergeant, two officers, fire and ambulance were called to 22 Railroad Avenue at 12:57 p.m. for the report of a fire in Unit 1.
Police, fire and an ambulance were called to the intersection of Rantoul and Federal streets, at 3:53 p.m., for the report of a person slumped over the wheel of a car and unresponsive. Police found the man, who had pulled over to the side of the road, to be fully responsive. He was "slumped over" and texting.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 116 Lothrop St., at 4:35 p.m., for another driver slumped over in his vehicle since morning. The man told officers he was living in his car and had been sleeping.
Two officers were sent to 45 Broadway at 5:53 p.m., for an unknown female in the building.
Less than an hour later, at 6:25 p.m, the officers were sent to 29 Broadway for an unknown female in another building.
The sergeant, a detective and a patrolman were sent to 55 Dodge St., at 8:48 p.m., for a fight at the Chipotle Restaurant. Zackary Harrison Pavia, 27, of 5 Crescent Ave., Beverly, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
An ambulance and two patrolmen were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Abbott streets, at 9:42 p.m., to assist an individual who was jumped by three or four people with dangerous weapons.
Monday
An officer was sent to Ellis Square, at 9:23 a.m., where the officer arrested a 32-year-old Broughton Drive male on an outstanding warrant.
At 11:25 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Wellman and School streets for a disorderly male. Jose Angel Vasquez, 43, of 27.5 Wellman St., was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Two officers responded to a Cabot Street address, at 2:23 p.m., for a male requesting help and a female screaming.
The sergeant and a patrolman went to 17 Hull St., at 3:13 p.m. to check out a report of children cutting down trees.
Peabody
Sunday
Police were called to Paddy Kelley's, 154 Washington St., at 1:08 a.m., for several guests who were declining to leave. They were put into a Sunshine Taxi which was instructed to deliver them to Homewood Suites.
Police were sent to the vicinity of the 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., at 2:40 a.m. for a crash. The driver was transported to Salem Hospital Emergency Room and his parents were on the scene. The vehicle was towed, and the DPW was called to place cones in front of the area where the vehicle had struck the fence at Leather City Commons.
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:40 a.m., in the vicinity of North Shore Home Medical Supply, 104 Newbury St. After checking the driver's license with the Registry, the 65-year-old Stoneham driver was summonsed to court to face charges of driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle, and driving on an expired license. His vehicle was towed.
An officer was sent to Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., at 6:41 p.m., after a caller reported a group of kids keeps throwing things — such as a football — at his trailer and knocked his expensive clock off the wall. The officer spoke with the caller and his neighbors, and they all wanted to vent their frustrations about the continued bad behavior of the neighborhood youths. They agreed to call police back if they are able to ID any of them.
The Fire Department was dispatched to Preserve North Apartments, 15 Crowninshield Road, at 9:08 p.m., to assist a person locked out of his or her car.
Monday
Police were called to 11 Belfast St., at 2:02 a.m., for a female who suspected someone was in the house. Police spoke with her boyfriend, who was out front smoking, then checked the house, but there was nothing out of the ordinary.
A station attendant at Ampet, 139 Lowell St., reported to police, at 9:03 a.m., that a man filled up with gas, and when his credit card was declined fled in a Silver Toyota Rav4, with Maine plates, heading west on Lowell Street. An officer searched for the vehicle, but it was not found. The driver, a 33-year-old resident of Westbrook, Maine, was summonsed to court to face a charge of larceny under $1,200.
An officer was sent to 26 Aberdeen Ave., Peabody, at 10:47 a.m., to investigate an identity fraud.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to Dick's Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 5:47 p.m., for a past shoplifting.
Officers were sent to Sky Zone Trampoline Park, 100 Independence Way, at 8:16 p.m., for an unwanted group of kids. They were dispersed.
Saturday
A Chester Street resident notified police, at 8:30 a.m., that items had been stolen from his vehicle.
An officer was sent to 1 Prospect St., at 10:05 a.m., to take a report on a missing person.
An officer was sent to 37 Elliott St., at 11:32 a.m., to assist a person in finding his or her Airpods.
Police were sent to AMC Theatres, 100 Independence Way, at 4:50 p.m., for youths refusing to leave the theater. They left.
Police were sent to the Liberty Tree Mall Food Court, 100 Independence Way, at 9:21 p.m., to disperse a group of disorderly kids.
Sunday
Officers went to SOFI Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 12:15 a.m., for loud music and a dog barking that was disturbing the peace.
Police were called to 13 River Drive, at 8:32 a.m., to settle a non-domestic dispute between neighbors.
Police were called to Pub 49, 49 Maple St., at 2:06 p.m., for an intoxicated female. Police placed the 53-year-old Shreveport, Louisiana, woman into protective custody until she sobered up.
Police were called to AMC Theatres, 100 Independence Way, at 6:02 p.m., for three trespassers. They were gone on arrival.
Police were sent to Aldi, 100 Independence Way, at 6:51 p.m., to return a missing ring that had been recovered. A different officer was sent to Aldi some 15 minutes later to conduct a follow-up investigation.
Monday
Police were called to Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., at 5:49 a.m. for several women who were not guests in the bathroom.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the YMCA, 34 Pickering St., to transport a person with a leg and knee injury to the hospital.
Police responded to the vicinity of 154 Water St., for a three-car crash without injuries.
Officers were called to 63 Lawrence St., at 2:28 p.m., for an assault. An area search was negative.