SALEM — At about 1:40 a.m., Sunday, the owner of the Koto Restaurant called police to report a breaking and entering.
He had discovered a closet forced open and a large sum of money missing. Less than 10 minutes later, at 1:48 a.m., patrol officers arrived at the 90 Washington St., scene and were able to secure evidence as well as photograph the scene.
Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) processed the crime scene and reviewed footage from nearby security cameras. They found that one security guard, who had reported absent from work, was in the area at the time of the crime.
Additionally, while detectives were at the restaurant, the employee showed up and was visibly alarmed by their presence.
The employee agreed to be interviewed and, after being confronted with the evidence gathered by detectives, admitted to being responsible.
He had a large amount of currency on his person, and told the officers there was more at his home. A search warrant was conducted, and the remaining money was recovered.
As a result of the investigation, Joshua Gosselin, 33, of 73 Harbor St., Salem, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the night time with intent to commit a felony, and with larceny from a building.