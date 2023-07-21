Peabody
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Lowell and Peabody streets, at 2:16 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with entrapment. The street was closed eastbound at 355 Lowell. Both vehicles were towed and one party was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to The Gap, at the Northshore Mall, at 3:17 p.m., after mall security picked up two juvenile shoplifters. They were trespassed from the mall for one year and the mother picked them up.
Police responded, at 8:46 p.m., to the vicinity of 433 Lowell St., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injuries. The K9 did a drug sweep of the vehicle, with apparent negative results and the operator was transported to Salem Hospital.
A 56 Gardner St. resident complained at 11:31 p.m. that a large school bus parked on the street was parked so as to cause him to have a hard time seeing while backing into his own driveway.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Crowninshield Street, at 10:19 a.m., after a resident reported juveniles being rude and possibly making threats. The officer spoke to the youth’s parents and will document the incident.
A Lowe Street father reported, at 1:13 p.m., that his 7-year-old daughter was missing. She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a pink tank top. The child was located at her grandmother’s house.
An officer was sent to 37 Oak Ave., at 1:46 p.m., to report that an Amazon truck had driven across his lawn. The officer spoke with the Amazon driver who said it would not be an issue going forward as he was resigning.
An Evergreen Way woman reported, at 1:57 p.m., that her son’s girlfriend had stolen her car. The vehicle was entered in the NCIC log as stolen, but the owner called back later to advise they had recovered the vehicle undamaged and it was in their possession.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 150 Brimbal Ave., at 4:52 p.m.. for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
A patrolman and a detective were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 6:16 p.m., to assist DCF with a well-being check of a mother and child.
A patrolman and a detective were sent to the intersection of Colon Street and Sohier Road, at 8:22 p.m., for 4 or 5 males fighting.
Police were sent to 63 Sohier Road, at 10:34 p.m., for a disturbance: Two neighbors were having problems with each other.
Three officers responded to 3 Oxford Terrace at 10:44 p.m., for a stolen Honda CRV.
Thursday
Two cruisers were sent to 55 Abbott St., at 2:10 a.m., for people in cars with loud radios.
The report of an accident with property damage brought police to the vicinity of 8 Railroad Ave., for the accident. The driver was trying to steal the car.
Police were sent to Elliott Street and Cummings Center, at 9:21 a.m., for a two-car accident. One uninsured car was towed and the other driven by an unlicensed operator.
A detective was sent to 14 Bresnahan Court, at 9:42 a.m., for a romance scam via the Internet,
Two captains, a sergeant and four patrolmen were sent to Gage Street to assist a constable with an eviction.
An officer was sent to 60 River St. at 12:31 p.m. after a man reported he had made a deposit on a product, but he never received it.
Two cruisers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 1 Dodge Street at 12:41 p.m., for a hit and run accident after a youth on a bike collided with a tan Toyota pickup truck. The youth, age 13, told police he and the pickup had approached the intersection at approximately the same time and the operator of the truck had waved him ahead. The boy said he rode ahead, but the truck driver sped up and pulled ahead of him, and the two collided. The truck kept on going. The boy was apparently unhurt but, as a precaution, he was checked out by EMTs. The boy’s mother, who had arrived on scene, refused further medical attention for the boy and they drove home. Police are still seeking the truck driver.
An officer was sent to Beverly Golf & Tennis, 134 McKay Street, at 3:56 p.m. for a theft of a golfer’s clubs from the locker room.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was called to 149 Village Post Road, at 5:40 p.m., to investigate the report of a fraud.
Police were sent to the Choate Farm Conservation area, at 6:20 p.m., to speak to campers in the parking lot.
Thursday
Police were sent to the Danversport Yacht Club, 161 Elliott St., for a man who wants a male off his boat.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Newbury and Center streets, at 7:37 a.m.., for a vehicle fire. State police handled it.
An officer was sent to 189 Centre St., at 8:30 a.m., for a possible break and entry after a resident reported finding a broken window.
Police responded to the intersection of Locust and Poplar streets, at 9:50 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbags deployed and possible injury.
An officer was sent to 134 North St., at 10:51 a.m., to report on a fraud.
An officer was sent to Sandy Beach at 12:06 p.m. for a male defecating in someone’s yard.
Police went to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 2:45 p.m., to report on a fraud.
Police went to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive to follow up on a case where a male threatened another person with a taser. He fled before police arrived.