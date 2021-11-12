NEWBURYPORT — Powow River Poets Reading Series continues this Saturday afternoon with this month’s poets — Chris O’Carroll and Al Basile.
Readings at the Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St., are free, accessible, and open to the public.
O’Carroll is author of “The Joke’s on Me” and the newly published “Abracadabratude.”
He’s a Light magazine featured poet, and contributed to “The Great American Wise Ass Poetry Anthology” and “Love Affairs at the Villa Nelle,” among others.
A member of Actor’s Equity, he has performed in diverse productions, doing everything from Shakespeare to stand-up comedy. He is also a Straw Dog Writers Guild member.
Basile is a writer, singer and cornet player in the blues world, with a dozen and a half solo albums, best blues accolades and a storied history with Roomful of Blues.
A poet, playwright and teacher, Basile has penned three books of poetry and several verse audio plays.
His 2019 play “Flash Blind” won a silver award at a national audio drama festival. He’s also the host of the online poets-in-conversation show “Poems On.”
Poets wanting to attend virtually the reading, which will be held from 3 to 4:15 p.m., should email the Powow River Poets at PowowRiverPoetsReadings@gmail.com by Nov. 13.
Locals are encouraged to arrive early to sign up for open mic.
The Powow River Poets, based in Newburyport, promotes poetry in New England. Face masks must be worn for the duration of the program.