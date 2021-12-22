For 15 years, Marta Garcia has been an advocate for students of color in Salem, and with the pandemic putting certain inequities in stark relief, the bilingual educator was able to prioritize her students and help them overcome barriers in access to technology and resources.
It’s for that reason she has been named the state’s Teacher of the Year.
City and state leaders gathered at Witchcraft Heights Elementary School in early October to announce that Garcia, who teaches English as a second language to second- and third-graders, had been named Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.
It’s the first time a Salem teacher has received the annual honor, the 60th to be awarded overall. As the recipient in Massachusetts, Garcia now competes for the title nationally with teachers in other states.
Garcia, 56, who emigrated from Spain years ago and lives in Salem, was recognized for her efforts in teaching bilingual education and elevating the voices of students of color. An announcement said that as an immigrant parent of two bilingual children of her own, she understands some of the concerns her new students’ families might have, and reaches out proactively to see how they are adjusting and to explain the school system.
She was credited with learning about each of her students’ background and valuing their bicultural and bilingual identity, as well as collaborating closely with other grade-level teachers to provide support for students in other academic areas, and for showing them how their own actions can help improve the environment or show subherespect for all people. Garcia was also recognized as a leader among her peers.
“We have about 400 school districts in Massachusetts and 75,000 teachers, all of whom had a lot to do with making Massachusetts a leader in K-12 education. Out of all those teachers, about 189 of them were nominated to be Massachusetts’ teacher of the year this year,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “There was one in particular who stood out, and that teacher teaches here at Witchcraft Heights.”
Garcia’s time in Salem started with the Nathaniel Bowditch School, and a year later she moved to the then-Bentley Elementary School. She moved back to Bowditch when Bentley became a charter in 2015, and she stayed until Bowditch was closed in 2018.
Garcia then followed many of her English-language learners to Witchcraft Heights, where she worked under Leanne Smith, then principal of the school and now head of the Early Childhood Center, the city’s pre-kindergarten program. Prior to coming to Salem in 2006, she taught in California and Spain.
She has a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature from the University of Valladolid in Spain and a master’s degree in teaching English to speakers of other languages from Salem State University. She first came to the U.S. as part of the Visiting Teachers from Spain program and eventually raised her family here.
“She really has that fine balance of being able to teach and lead students with her heart,” Smith said. “(Garcia) is always looking to make the underprivileged feel privileged.”
Taking the microphone Wednesday and with her students in the audience, Garcia described her Spanish accent as “our superpower, children — that of a multi-lingual community. Behind the accent, there is a story of overcoming struggle, of the desire to be an active part of our new culture, and a new way of seeing the world.
“I want to use the privilege of this platform to amplify those voices, the voices of our incredible immigrant bilingual parents who care deeply about the education of their children,” Garcia continued. “We have crossed oceans, have left loved ones behind, and chosen to be here for their future. Let’s welcome them to school in authentic ways by giving them options, by understanding where they come from not only geographically but culturally, emotionally, and by learning about their value systems, their struggles and successes, and most importantly what makes them happy.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, issues of equity became readily apparent on March 14, 2020, the day after the district closed schools and sent everyone home.
“Our first mission for all teachers was to try to communicate with all our parents via any medium possible to make sure we knew who had internet access, who had devices so we could start teaching as soon as we could,” Garcia said. “Inequalities existed. The accessibility showed how some people have more privilege than others obviously, but we made everything work. We did everything in our power for the students to have the education they deserve.
“It was the first time these students were the most privileged in the system,” Garcia said. “We made sure they had the best opportunity to access the education they deserve just like everyone else.”
Garcia was nominated by Rebecca Westlake, the district’s former director of English Language Learning and Bilingual Education, and today a dual-language instructional coach in Chelsea.
Speaking at a reception after the announcement, Westlake described Garcia’s classroom as “an incredible place where students’ selves are valued.”
“Our students feel proud of the whole piece of their culture, home language, their families,” Westlake said. “To be in Marta’s classroom is to be very hopeful about the future. It’s a place of intellectual curiosity, of love, and of joy.” ￼