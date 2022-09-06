This column is personal. It’s about Paul Barkhouse, the New England PGA Hall of Famer who died recently at 82.
I’m having a tough time letting Paul go. Thanks for allowing this column to be therapy for me.
It’s personal because my friendship with Paul went back 54 years, when I first spied him pulling into the Merrimack Valley golf course one steamy July morning and asked him if he needed a caddy for his NEPGA pro-am round starting in a half hour. I only knew it was him because Alvie Raymond, my neighbor growing up in Danvers and the NEPGA’s official starter, had given me a ride up to the Methuen course and pointed Paul out to me. He was the assistant pro for the legendary Larry Gannon at Happy Valley in Lynn at the time.
I was in college, working at Danvers State Hospital summers and getting Mondays and Tuesdays off so I could do some tournament caddying. Paul, the gregarious type that he always was, said sure, I could carry for him, as long as I could also loop for his pro-am partner, Tom McGee (the future Speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives).
The “double loop” was uneventful. As I tossed their bags after the round into the trunk of his car, Paul paid me generously and offhandedly said, “You want to carry for me again at next week’s pro-am?” I said absolutely.
Thus began a friendship that lasted more than a half century: first as his caddy, later as his member of Ferncroft Country Club while he served as its head professional, for much of the next 25 years as a sportswriter for The Salem News covering his golfing exploits, and always as his friend.
He was a dream partner when we played in the New England PGA Pro-Press every April. We won the event twice, once when he played brilliantly in a nasty rain and wind at Indian Ridge, and once when I had one of the best golfing days of my life. We shot 70 gross scotch at Ferncroft and I never missed a shot. Paul was never prouder of me as his teammate.
I caddied for Paul much of that summer of ’68 and most of 1969 when he won the NEPGA Assistants championship at Oak Hill over the likes of future PGA Tour Kemper Open winner Bob Menne and Joe Benevento, won the New Hampshire Open at Manchester CC, and won NEPGA Player of the Year honors.
When you caddied for Paul, you had fun and drama. At Oak Hill it was hot as the blazes and a 36-hole competition. After 18 holes we broke for lunch and I thought I’d act like a big shot, so I had a couple beers. Not a good idea.
I wobbled around the second 18, amused Paul to no end as he marched to victory, then afterward got to meet Nancy, his future bride for 53 years, for the first time. Nancy scolded Paul for letting me, underage, slap down a couple of drinks between rounds in that heat. We all laughed.
When he won the New Hampshire Open at Manchester, I rode with Paul both days to the course. On Day 1 it was pouring cats and dogs as he picked me up at the Village Green on Route 1 in Danvers in his Volkswagen Beetle. I thought we would miss his 11:15 a.m. tee time because it was 10:30. But Paul said he had called ahead and they were an hour behind with the tee times because of the bad weather.
We arrived at the club and Barkie thought we had 45 minutes before we teed off, so we sat down for some late breakfast. But just as we took our first bite, we heard the announcement “Paul Barkhouse on the tee.” Uh-oh. We dashed to the first tee, Paul having time for not even a single practice putt. He did get in one practice swing, then duck-hooked his first tee shot into the left woods.
“This is going to be one long day,” I muttered to myself.
Wrong. Paul shot 66 and led the field by three shots after the first round. We return for the second round and he coasts to victory.
Near the end of the ’69 season, Paul felt ready to give the PGA Tour a shot. He got several buddies from Greater Lynn to become financial “backers” for his quest, and in January he and Nancy were off to the west coast to give the Big Time a go.
He gave it his best shot during a time when he had to deal with Monday qualifiers, often 75-100 players seeking a handful of spots to get into the main event starting on Thursday. Paul got into his share of tournaments, but never found the game required to make real money.
He gave up his bid midway through the second year and returned to Lynn. But good fortune smiled on him and Nancy. His career as a head club professional kicked into gear relatively quickly, one marked by a 12-year tenure at Ferncroft and a 17-year stint at Woburn before he retired in 2017.
Sadly, neither Paul nor Nancy was able to enjoy much of their retirement years due to health issues. But they rose and shone every morning with a smile as best they could. And they always had a giant quantity of fond memories to enjoy, especially post-round “19th hole” times with Don and Joanne MacInnis.
We didn’t see much of each other over the last 20 years, but we kept in touch by phone and the last few years got together for lunch twice a year. Plenty of laughs and a million memories.
I guess his unofficial farewell to the golf world came five years ago when Woburn members gave Paul and Nancy an emotional retirement party at the club. It was a fabulous night to mark Paul (and Nancy’s) life in golf.
The 150 or so of us who were there will cherish that night forever. A terrific tribute to a remarkable “man of golf.”
###
Belated congratulations to Salem’s Bob Wight and Ferncroft’s Frank Vana. Wight, 77, qualified for his seventh Massachusetts Super Seniors championship Oct. 3-4 at Taconic after shooting 83 at Bradford. He will be joined by Mark Mendonca of Bass Rocks, who also shot 83.
Vana, one of the state’s all-time great players, made a fine showing at the USGA Senior Amateur at Kittansett, qualifying, out of 212 players, for the 64-man match play field, then winning one match before falling in the round of 32, 1 down, to two-time champion Paul Simson.
Ditto to the Tedesco team for winning the Ted Carangelo Bowl, named for the club’s late and great former Massachusetts Amateur champion and Mass Golf president, emblematic of winning the Met League regular season title for the very first time. Over the 10 matches against other area clubs, Tedesco edged Salem 478-476.5. Tedesco lost the playoff final to Woodland by four points at Charles River. Tedesco won the playoffs in 2019, but lost in the 2020 finals.
###
Tough situation now for Rob Oppenheim after he missed the cut at the Korn Ferry playoffs final tournament in Indiana Sunday and now, at 42, must decide if he wishes to battle for another year on the KF Tour in hopes of playing well enough to get back on the PGA Tour.
###
Gary Larrabee, a sportswriter at The Salem News from 1971-95, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years. Contact him at gary@garylarrabee.com.