Sited on the corner of a peaceful side street in desirable Newburyport, this sunny three-bedroom ranch is for all intents and purposes, a brand new home. Stripped down to its studs just four short months ago, it has been expanded, reconfigured, rewired and impeccably renovated from top to bottom. Presented by listing agent Nell Johanson of LUX Realty North Shore, it is listed for $675,000.
“This home has been completely updated with all of the ‘big ticket items’ done including the roof, vinyl siding, windows, insulation, heating and air conditioning, 200amp electrical system and a freshly seeded landscaped lawn,” says Johanson. “It is a remarkable property in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping and beautiful downtown.”
The refreshed interior boasts a wide open floor plan well-suited for entertaining. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting and a gas fireplace, the living room flows seamlessly to a sleek gourmet kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances including a Bosch six-burner gas stove, tiled backsplash, farmer’s sink, soft close cabinets, quartz counter tops and a breakfast bar with built-in microwave and ample seating for four. Should you prefer your meals a bit more formal, the adjacent dining room is spacious and sunlit thanks to a wall of over-sized windows.
A private master suite with walk-in closet is further enhanced by a private bath with a spa-like tiled shower stall. Two additional bedrooms share a brand new bath with tub/shower combination and a linen closet. Rounding off this lovely home is a generous half bath with washer/dryer hookups and a convenient mudroom with coat closet, ceramic flooring and easy access to a covered patio and a driveway large enough for four cars. There is also a full unfinished basement for storage.
For more information including pricing, call Nell Johanson at 978-314-0621. Visit www.luxrealtynorthshore.com for additional photos.
AT A GLANCE:
· 6 rooms
· 3 bedrooms
· 2.5 baths
· 1,780 square feet
· $675,000
LISTED BY:
· Nell Johanson
· The Pizzo Johanson Team
· LUX Realty North Shore
· 978-314-0621
