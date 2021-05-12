BEVERLY — The Beverly Human Rights Committee and the Beverly Council on Aging will hold a conversation Thursday on the topic of respecting human rights and dignity in Beverly.
Beverly residents of all ages are invited to participate in the conversation via videoconferencing. The session is being held in recognition of “May is Older Americans Month.”
The conversation is scheduled for Thursday, May 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. To register for the event, contact the Beverly Council on Aging at 978-921-6017 or email Beverly Human Rights Committee member Paul Lanzikos at paul.lanzikos@gmail.com.
