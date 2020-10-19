ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:

 

Sunday, Oct. 18

12:22 p.m.: Minor car accident on Broadway. No injuries were reported. 

9:17 a.m.: Medical emergency on Phillips Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. 

Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:03 p.m.: Two-car accident on Granite Street. No injuries were reported. One car was towed from the scene.

6:34 p.m.: Firefighters inspected an Evan's Way resident's pellet stove. No issues were found. 

7:19 a.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on Main Street. 

Friday, Oct. 16

7:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

4:12 p.m.: Officers spoke to two Curtis Street neighbors involved in a dispute. Peace was restored.

1:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

11:52 a.m.: Report of missing political signs on Thatcher Road. 

11:05 a.m.: National Grid was notified of broken street lights on Stockholm Avenue. 

10:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person refused ambulance services. 

6:53 a.m.: Medical emergency on Country Club Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. 

