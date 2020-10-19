ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport’s police and fire departments:
Sunday, Oct. 18
12:22 p.m.: Minor car accident on Broadway. No injuries were reported.
9:17 a.m.: Medical emergency on Phillips Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Saturday, Oct. 17
7:03 p.m.: Two-car accident on Granite Street. No injuries were reported. One car was towed from the scene.
6:34 p.m.: Firefighters inspected an Evan's Way resident's pellet stove. No issues were found.
7:19 a.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires on Main Street.
Friday, Oct. 16
7:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:12 p.m.: Officers spoke to two Curtis Street neighbors involved in a dispute. Peace was restored.
1:59 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:52 a.m.: Report of missing political signs on Thatcher Road.
11:05 a.m.: National Grid was notified of broken street lights on Stockholm Avenue.
10:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
6:53 a.m.: Medical emergency on Country Club Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.