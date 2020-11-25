Position - Beverly salary - Survey median
Mayor - $115,000 - $120,000
City Council - $11,733 - $12,000
School Committee - $5,867 - $6,908
Source: Beverly salary review committee
Check out our series of podcasts on topics from high school football to Halloween in Salem.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Beverly Massachusets - Vincent "Vinnie" Carpineto age 88 passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Beverly Hospital. Born in Everett, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Antoinette Carpineto. He is survived by his wife Dee, two sons, Dan Carpineto of Beverly, Mass., Dana Carpineto …