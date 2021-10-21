SALEM — It was a night for the issues to take the lead.
There was little disagreement between the eight residents running for City Councilor-at-large at a fast-moving forum Wednesday night.
Opening with a question on Salem’s handling of COVID-19, the candidates’ responses ranged from “good” to “fabulous.” The ideas came after.
“This pandemic has brought about services over virtual software, which was great for a lot of people,” said Melissa Faulkner. “Why did it takes a global pandemic for us to realize that can be a thing?”
Alice Merkl said video conference platforms like Zoom have massive boosted participation: “When we do start meeting in person, I want to make sure there’s some kind of hybrid system to keep meetings accessible on Zoom.”
Fred Norton expanded the idea to being an at-large councilor and holding virtual office hours, and using that vehicle in the same way as many councilors who post to explain issues on social media.
“When you’re working 10, 12 hours a day, it’s really hard to sit back and then go to a six o’clock in the afternoon meeting,” Norton said. “That’s the only time be heard on a specific topic.”
On housing and development impacts, Stacia Kraft focused on disparities between the reported area median income, which is regional, and the reality in Salem, where the actual median income doesn’t come close to the regional number that drives policy.
“Right now, the HUD standards mix Salem incomes with communities like Lexington, Concord. ... You come up with this median number that doesn’t serve Salem,” Kraft said. “This isn’t a new phenomenon. It’s been going on for a long time... San Francisco, Oregon, all over the place.”
Ty Hapworth, an incumbent in the race, said officials must slow down the rate at which apartments are converted to condominiums, something he hopes to fix with a condo conversion ordinance filed later this year or next year if he’s re-elected.
“You look at the amount of rental stock we’ve lost... it’s kind of shocking,” Hapworth said.
Domingo Dominguez, another incumbent in the race, said councilors and city officials “need to be more aggressive and negotiate with developers, in terms of asking for more (affordable units, at lower rental rates). We have a human need. Housing is a crisis.”
The city’s efforts to plan for Salem’s 400th birthday in 2026 won’t mean much if residents can’t afford to live here, according to candidate Juana Fernandez.
“One part of Salem is antique. I think Salem loves to support that district,” Fernandez said. The fix is to “bring more housing, because the people in Salem don’t have the income for paying for housing. We need more help.”
Incumbent Conrad Prosniewski also echoed concerns about affordability — “we’re looped in with Boston; we’re not Boston” but added that there are concerns to building too much as well.
“Part of this question also is what effect does development have on traffic and infrastructure?” That’s a big one,” Prosniewski said. Targeting Shetland Park’s future with potential commercial redevelopment and less housing focus, “we have to make sure we can put something there that isn’t going to negatively impact traffic, not going to kill our infrastructure.”
