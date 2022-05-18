SALEM — Officials hope the third summer maligned by the COVID-19 pandemic marks when the Salem Ferry surges back to its pre-COVID ridership.
Salem Ferry will mark its triumphant return to the water on Thursday, May 26, with operations expected to run through Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. As in prior years, the ferry launches from the terminal at the end of Blaney Street, providing round-trip access between Boston and Salem.
“We’re hoping we can get some great weather at the end of the year, better weather all throughout the summer than we did last year,” said Bob Lawler, vice president of Hornblower, which runs the ferry after buying Boston Harbor Cruises in 2019. “If we get good weather, ridership so far and demand is there for our other products.”
In 2020, ferry service was terminated early into the season after ridership hit rock-bottom numbers. But in 2021, an apparent rebound year saw Hornblower swap the Nathaniel Bowditch out for a whale-watching vessel with higher capacity, according to Lawler.
“We do have the ability at times throughout the season to add other vessels if we need, or a larger vessel if needed for all those big weekends in October,” Lawler said. “The Bowditch is back. She’s going to be ready to go.”
In pre-pandemic times, the ferry would serve between 60,000 and 70,000 people per year, according to Lawler. With only about 6,000 rides given in 2020, the ferry capitalized on cabin fever and served more than 45,000 passengers in 2021.
At the same time, city officials are hoping to not just bring folks from Boston to Salem.
“One of the things we’re working on this year is really increasing awareness of the North Shore and Salem resident discounts on the ferry,” said Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem. “As we came out of the pandemic last year, and also the transition of ownership of the Salem Ferry, people forgot about those discounts. This is a benefit to them and a great way to get into Boston and back.”
Beyond that, 2022 is looking to be a massive year for tourism, according to Fox.
“People are clamoring. October weekends are already sold out for our hotels. Every day, I’m talking to somebody who’s trying to book travel,” Fox said. “April vacation week did really well in Salem, and May is traditionally, typically, a little bit slower. But I think when the weather starts to be consistently nice, we’re going to have a lot of people coming in.”
2022 Salem Ferry rates
Category Round-trip Salem round-trip North Shore round-trip
Adult $45 $19 $31
Senior $41 $15 $26
Child (3 to 11) $35 $11 $19