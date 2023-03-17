SALEM — The Salem Film Festival, the largest all-documentary festival in the state — will attract thousands and thousands of viewers to the North Shore beginning Thursday, March 23.
SFF 2023’s festival offers up more than 70 documentaries, filmmaker question-and-answer sessions, student film competitions, panel discussions and parties. Now in its 16th year, the festival has grown to include venues in Salem and Beverly.
“In addition to the film screenings, Salem Film Fest features live events where filmgoers have the opportunity to mingle with visiting filmmakers and hear some great local musicians,” said SFF Festival Director Joe Ferrari.
And the filmmakers will definitely be on hand.
“Filmmakers from around the world and across the United States will be traveling to Boston’s North Shore to share their captivating stories with our audience. We are thrilled to have created a gathering place in Massachusetts for filmmakers to connect with fans of documentary films,” said SFF Program Director Jeff Schmidt.
Films will be shown in-person Thursday, March 23, through Sunday, March 26, in Salem at the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM), Cinema Salem, and the National Park Service Visitor Center and in Beverly at The Cabot. Once the curtain closes on the final night’s presentation, the online festival kicks off and continues through April 27.
SFF will host the world premiere of director George Gittoes’ “Ukrainistan Artist War,” which shows the power of art during war in Ukraine and Afghanistan, the North American premieres of “Call Me Mule,” directed by John McDonald and Nina Schwanse, an intimate look at a man’s choice to live in the outdoors with his three mules, and the myths and realities surrounding the city of Venice, Italy, in “Lagunaria,” directed by Giovanni Pellegrine.
For the young at heart, there’s the daring UrbEx and Parkour stunts performed by young British YouTubers and their subsequent trauma featured in “Off the Rails,” directed by Peter Day.
In showing “Ithaka,” which documents WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s fight to avoid extradition to the U.S., SFF will bring Assange’s father, John Shipton, to the festival for a question-and-answer session after the screening.
Assange, along with NSA leaker Edward Snowden, has become the personification of the international struggle over freedom of journalism, government corruption and unpunished war crimes.
“Ithaka,” chronicles John Shipton, Assange’s father, a 76-year-old retiree, who launches a campaign to save his son. Weaving historic archival and intimate behind-the-scenes footage, “Ithaka,” tracks the father’s journey alongside Assange’s wife, Stella Moris, to rally a global network of supporters across the U.K., Europe and the U.S.
As Shipton advocates to politicians and cautiously steps into the media’s glare, the documentary follows the father as he is forced to confront the events that have made his son a global flashpoint. Shipton will be on hand during the festival.
On the closing night of the festival, “Still Working 9 to 5,” will offer a look back at the Hollywood film starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and how things have — or haven’t — changed for women in the workplace in the past 40 years.
Seven awards with trophies created by local artists will be presented to filmmakers, including the Special Jury Award and The Michael Sullivan Award for Documentary Journalism which each include a $1,000 prize.
Admission to film screenings is $13 for individual tickets and ticket packs, which offer a discount, are available at http://www.salemfilmfest.com.
SFF does not charge filmmakers fees to submit films but shares ticket revenues with them. The festival is run mostly by volunteers through a non-profit entity, Salem Community Arts Center, Inc.
IF YOU GO
16TH ANNUAL SALEM FILM FEST
Thursday, March 23 —
Sunday, March 26
Venues across Salem & Beverly
Tickets: salemfilmfest.com/films
Online streaming beginning March 27: https://watch.eventive.org/salemfilmfest2023