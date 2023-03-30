SALEM — The Salem Hospital community is mourning the tragic loss of Emira Barucija, a beloved member of its Environmental Service team since 2020.
Barucija was on her way to take the bus to work at about 6 a.m. Wednesday when she was struck in a crosswalk on Western Avenue in Lynn.
Police said the driver fled the scene but was located, along with the vehicle later that day.
A Salem Hospital spokesperson said Barucija, 55, “will be remembered for her warmth, kind smile, and quiet, calming demeanor. Whether it was bringing someone a box of chocolates to brighten their day, or offering a warm friendly smile, she touched our hearts.”
She ensured that those around her felt appreciated, and caring was in her nature, especially with her colleagues.
While in patients’ rooms, according to the spokesperson, Barucija always kept a keen eye on patients and would report to the nursing staff if she noticed anything amiss. This dedication and attention to detail made her an integral part of the care team.”
The Salem Hospital family wishes to express its “deepest sympathies to Barucija’s husband, family, and friends, and all those who loved her.”