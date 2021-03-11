SALEM — Four hundred doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to eligible tenants of the Salem Housing Authority, an outcome achieved in part by wastewater testing.
The Housing Authority held two clinics for tenants in the past week, with the second running at the 110-unit tower on Charter Street Wednesday afternoon. Doses of the Moderna vaccine were provided after environmental engineers with Boston-based CDM Smith found a growing presence of COVID-19 in raw sewage coming from the Charter Street area.
That was followed up with free COVID-19 testing at 27 Charter St. on Feb. 5 and city officials lobbying the state to authorize targeted vaccine doses to get ahead of the virus. The first clinic was held at Pioneer Terrace last week, though both were open to all eligible tenants across all Housing Authority properties.
The Housing Authority maintains more than 700 apartments across the city, with seniors and handicapped residents representing many of those tenants. Cathy Hoog, the executive director, explained that the 400 doses covers those two groups, but not other tenants, like families, who are not eligible yet under the state's vaccine distribution program.
"The community advocated very strongly to get our residents included in Phase 2 (of inoculation), so it was a huge, huge success — a huge celebration to make that happen," said Hoog. "A lot of folks can't get out; it's hard for them to get out, and the convenience of this is just really icing on the cake."
~ Dustin Luca
