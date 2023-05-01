SALEM — It only took one try for a 16-member body to pick a 17th from a field of seven.
Veronica Miranda, a queer woman of color and Rainbow Terrace resident, was picked to replace resigned member Jim Fleming. With just a single attempt recorded, 75% of those with a choice went the same way during a joint session of the City Council and School Committee Monday night.
Miranda's time in Salem barely predates the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I moved to Salem in 2019, after my family was experiencing homelessness," Miranda said during a three-minute introductory statement. "Before that, I grew up on the North Shore in Revere, and in the last several years I've been involved in a variety of ways, serving on the Human Rights Coalition as a member, on the Salem Housing Authority Board as a tenant representative and assistant treasurer, and being involved in my children's education.
"I've shown my commitment to the city and to equity in different ways," Miranda continued. "As a queer woman of color that lives in a disadvantaged neighborhood — Rainbow Terrace — I hope to bring some lived perspective."
The six regular members of the School Committee — everyone but acting Mayor Robert "Bob" McCarthy, the committee's chairperson — backed Miranda with their nomination. So too did City Councilors Jeff Cohen, Ty Hapworth, Leveille "Lev" McClain, Alice Merkl, Council President Megan Stott, Andy Varela, and Caroline Watson-Felt.
Breaking from the majority, McCarthy and Ward 3 City Councilor Patricia "Patti" Morsillo supported candidate Erin Truex, of Dunlap Street. Councilors Domingo Dominguez and Conrad Prosniewski, both at-large, supported Alicia DePena, of Pope Street.
The remaining candidates — Jeremy Mele, of Ropes Street; Gary Torres Holguin, of Heritage Drive; Henry Mehmet Gulergun, of Bridge Street; and Joyce Harrington, of Freedom Hollow Road — didn't receive any support.
Fleming resigned effective Friday, April 7, after nearly 20 years on the committee. He won his fifth four-year term in 2019, and his seat is up for re-election this year alongside incumbents Mary Manning and Kristin Pangallo.
The city held two such joint sessions in 2011 and 2016 to fill vacancies on the committee caused by resignation. Those two cycles led to the appointments of Lisa Lavoie and Deb Amoral for partial terms replacing Kevin Carr and Rachel Hunt, respectively.
While Miranda's appointment to the Committee will only run for about seven months, the coming election season came up occasionally Thursday night. Truex opened her three-minute statement by saying she planned to run for a full three-year term this fall, and Stott further pressed those in the room to consider making a full run on the ballot. Miranda's term ends the first Monday of the new year, which in 2024 coincides with New Years Day to make inauguration Day Jan. 1, 2024.
Miranda was immediately sworn in by McCarthy. When it came time for the meeting to close, she also made her first vote as an official committee member as all 17 officials voted to adjourn.
"Thank you all for this opportunity to bring representation to the School Committee and to further equity for our kids — all of the kids, including the Black, brown, queer, and otherwise historically oppressed groups in Salem," Miranda said. "I look forward to working alongside all of you, and I'm excited for this opportunity."
