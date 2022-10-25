SALEM — The federally owned Maritime park along Derby Street could be due for a sizable upgrade.
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, announced Tuesday they’ve filed bills to redesignate the Salem Maritime National Historic Site as a “Park” instead, giving it the elevated recognition of being a “National Historic Park.”
Salem Maritime, encompassing the Derby Wharf and Custom House among close to a dozen properties, is among the first parks established in 1938 under the National Park System. The legislation would in part redraw the park’s boundaries to include the NPS’ Visitor Center by Armory Park.
That all said, the reason for the expansion gets to the stories still being uncovered at Salem Maritime in 2022, according to Moulton.
“The stories at Salem Maritime span more than four centuries of American history with recent scholarship uncovering significant connections related to slavery, emancipation, Black activism, and entrepreneurship,” he said. “Increasing visitation to Salem Maritime is important to supporting Salem’s tourism economy, especially since the historical themes of Salem Maritime encourage people to visit beyond just the month of October.”
The announcement also came with an endorsement from city Mayor Kim Driscoll. She aligned the renaming to her own Signature Parks effort boosting Salem parks ahead of the 400th anniversary in 2026.
“Changing the name of Salem Maritime fits with our city’s goal to raise the profile of Salem’s important maritime history,” she said. “This is especially important as we look to commemorate the 400th anniversary of European arrival in Salem and the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in just a few years.
“This legislation,” she continued, “will also help the city in our applications for funding for improvements and interpretative opportunities at key historic sites, including Fort Pickering and Fort Lee.”
