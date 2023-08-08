WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9
DAY EDITOR: John
NIGHT EDITOR: Bill Kirk
COPS: Buck
Page 1
-
news lead/centerpiece
230809-news-salmurder -- Salem man charged with murder in connection with disappearance of woman. Dustin
PHOTOS: Jaime shot
-
on rail
230809-news-migrants -- Gov. Maura Healey is expected on Tuesday to announce new steps to expand the state's emergency shelter programs to accommodate an influx of asylum seekers. Christian, 28"
-
230809-news-shark -- Shark washes ashore at Crane Beach in Ipswich. Mike
PHOTO: Courtesy
-
secondary art
230809-news-salemwind -- Officials talk about offshore wind project with arrival of Sea Installer in Salem Harbor. Paul
PHOTOS: Jaime shooting
-
ROP: 230807-jca-sn-salheritagedayscookout-002 -- Cutline teezes to upcoming Salem Heritage Days events this week
-----------------------------------------------
Pages 2-3 -- JUMPS (145 inches)
ROP: 230807-jca-sn-salheritagedayscookout-001
230809-news-peabodymeeting -- Meeting set for public input on new Peabody safety building. Caroline, 6" (from e-edition)
Filler: 230809-news-briefs
---
Pages 4-5 -- OBITS/RECORD (194 inches)
230809-news-coplogs -- Buck
230809-correction
---
Page 6 -- LOCAL/REGION (92 inches)
230809-news-council -- Eunice Zeigler announces bid for Governor's Council seat to be vacated by Eileen Duff. Will B, 15"
PHOTO: 1 related
230809-news-vaccines -- A independent arbitrator has ruled that the state police violated the rights of troopers who were suspended after being denied a religious exemption from the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Christian, 20" (from e-edition)
230809-news-parking -- Digital parking meters coming to Peabody. Caroline, 11" (from e-edition)
230809-news-bistany -- Methuen police officer charged with child porn possession. Jill--16" >>sent by kirk
230809-news-mushrooms -- Groups file ballot questions to legalize 'magic mushrooms'. Christian, 28" (from e-edition)
---
Page 7 -- OPINION
---
Pages 9, 10, 12 -- SPORTS
---
Page 14 -- ENTERTAINMENT (86 inches)
Abby, Bridge, Horoscope, WonderWord
Puzzle solutions
---
Page 18 -- BACK PAGE
Beverly Homecoming fireworks photos
ROPs: 230806-sn-dko-fireworks-05
230806-sn-dko-fireworks-11
230806-sn-dko-fireworks-14
230806-sn-dko-fireworks-15
230807-news-migrants -- Biden urged to fast-track work permits for migrants. Christian, 21" (from e-edition)