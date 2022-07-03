SALEM — From July 11 to Sept. 2, the Salem Public Library will be holding in-person fun family-focused summer activities and events for kids.
Check out the listings below and register online at: salempl.org/calendar or call 978-744-9667.
Weather permitting, this program will be held outdoors so please dress for summer sunshine.
The Salem Public Library is located at 370 Essex St, Salem. Questions? mansfield@noblenet.org, or call 978-744-0860
Mondays: 3:30 p.m. Messy Art for grades K-3— Join Ms. Suzie for afternoon of fun crafting. And dress for a mess!
Wednesdays: 10 a.m. UP Storytime for ages 0-18 months— Join this weekly story time and playgroup with a focus on hands-on, unplugged/no-tech, playtime.
Wednesdays: 3:30 p.m. Starlore for Grades K-4— Join Ms. Laura to hear old stories about the constellations, learn about astronomers who studied them, and make some stellar art projects.
Thursdays: 10 a.m. Preschool Storytime for Ages 18 months to 5 years— Young children and caregivers are invited to join us for stories, songs, and games.
Thursdays: 4 p.m. SPL Summer Storytime at the Salem Farmers’ Market— for Kids of All Ages. Kids and families are invited to drop-in storytime at the Salem Farmers’ Market at Derby Square.
Fridays: 10 a.m., Jammin’ with Jen for ages 2 and up — Join in for this fun sing-along program for kids ages 2+ and their adult caregiver(s).
Fridays: 3:30 p.m., Edible Science for ages 5 and up — Join in for science you can eat! Make your own ice cream, fizzy soda, and more.