SALEM — A Salem Superior Court judge is giving the Salem school department a second chance to comply with an order to turn over records of a student who prosecutors allege was sexually abused by a Haverhill woman starting when he was 14.
Denali Murphy, 30, has worked as a teacher on the North Shore, the Merrimack Valley and more recently at a private school. She was indicted last June on eight counts of aggravated child rape.
Murphy’s lawyer, George Panas, sought access to the student’s school records under a court rule that allows defense lawyers and prosecutors to obtain records from outside agencies with the permission of a judge.
Prosecutor Erin Bellavia did not object to the request and it was granted earlier this year.
During a hearing Thursday, Panas told Judge Thomas Drechsler that the records had arrived at the court clerk’s office with sections of the records blacked out by the school.
The school department, Panas and Bellavia told the judge, had apparently decided on its own to redact the information — the very details the defense was seeking — from the records turned over to the court.
Drechsler told the lawyers that he will hold a motion to compel the district to turn over the missing material on May 16. That would give the school department a chance to make its case for not disclosing the records.
He stressed that the records are not considered public and access is restricted to the lawyer and the prosecutor. “Maybe they don’t understand that,” the judge speculated, “or maybe someone didn’t understand the process.”
The defense would still have to show at another proceeding why material is relevant in order for it to be used at any future trial.
