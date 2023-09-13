THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 

Page 11

*

230914-spt-cornerkickscolumn -- Corner Kicks boys soccer notes column, Nick 

PHOTOS: file shots

*

230914-spt-peabmasco -- Masconomet at Peabody boys soccer game, Nick

*

Volleyball stand alone photos, teasing to team capsules inside

PHOTO: Volley1, Volley2, Volley3 (run as many as needed since art on front is light)

*

230914-spt-ontherun -- On the Run column, Jay Kumar

PHOTO: headshot

*

230914-spt-maccario - Nick Maccario makes final 16 at US mid Am, Nick (short, trap front)

PHOTO: Mug?

*

Page 12

*

230914-spt-roundup -- Wednesday's area roundup

PHOTOS: Rose shooting Masconomet vs. Peabody girls soccer if we need it

*

Corner Kicks boys soccer column jump

PHOTOS:

*

*

230914-spt-sked -- Local sports schedule

*

*

Page 13 (93 inches)

*

230914-spt-fbpicksweek2 -- Staff predictions box on high school football games

PHOTOS: mugshots of each of us

*** please package with 

230912-spt-fbscoring -- Updated high school football scoring for the North Shore, Willie (probably doesnt fit here, hold or move to 12)

PHOTO: 

*

230914-spt-volleyballcaps -- High school volleyball team by team capsules, staff

PHOTO HEADSHOTS: lots of headshots here to run with team capsules

*

Trending Video

Recommended for you