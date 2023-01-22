Salem State University kicked off its 33rd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrations on Sunday with a candlelight vigil and march. Today the celebration continues with activist-author Mary Frances Berr’s keynote address on Monday, Jan. 23, Civil Rights Day.
The vigil was held from 3-4:30, p.m., with the march afterward, beginning at Veterans Hall at the Ellison Campus Center and leading to Viking Hall.
On Monday, Berry will deliver the address at 11 a.m. She is one of the most visible and respected activists in the cause of civil rights, gender equality and social justice. The free event takes place in Veterans Hall, Ellison Campus Center, Salem State University.