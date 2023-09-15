SALEM — Nip bottles, your days may be numbered.
The City Council was asked Thursday night to push Salem’s Licensing Board to “discuss eliminating the sale of single-serve alcoholic bottles in Salem that are 100 millimeters or less, commonly referred to as ‘nips.’”
The discussion was proposed by Councilor-at-Large Alice Merkl, who told councilors Thursday she was filing the order “because of the harmful environmental impact they have. They generally can’t be recycled because of their small size and contamination issues, and because of their light weight, they end up everywhere all over the streets.”
“I’ve done clean-ups all over the city, in wards 1, 4, 6, 7, 2, and they’re everywhere,” she said. “While I recognize the financial impact this would have on businesses that serve alcohol, I feel the need to address the environmental impact they have is just too important to not have that discussion.”
It isn’t the first time that nips have been targeted by city officials in Salem.
In early 2019, then-Mayor Kim Driscoll pushed the state legislature and then-Gov. Charlie Baker to add nip bottles to the state’s bottle and can redemption program (bit.ly/3PDtmnP). Driscoll argued the deposit would give folks an incentive to return empty nips to retailers for a nickel each rather than ditching them in decorative flower pots or street gutters.
It was unclear Thursday night what happened with Driscoll’s petition, whether it is still active or at some point expired in front of Beacon Hill. Either way, it didn’t work its way toward approval.
Prior to that, in 2016, a social media page named “Fireballs of Salem” was launched by several social media-savvy residents irritated by the unsightly bottles, to call attention to the issue (bit.ly/3ZhcYfU).
“A lot of residents would be very happy to see these banned,” said Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth, who also lives downtown by the Salem Witch Museum. “They’re all over our city streets, gardens and planters... particularly my gardens and planters specifically.”
But there’s a potential risk to banning nips, one that Ward 1 City Councilor Bob McCarthy said became clear after a trial run to ban the sale of nips during a prior October, a measure billed to improve the situation around Haunted Happenings — when the nips tend to appear in streets and flower boxes the most.
“The result was, instead of people buying nips, they were buying fifths,” he said.
McCarthy was backed up by Councilor-at-Large Conrad Prosniewski, a prior captain and 40-year employee of the police department.
“It was a surprise to see the sale of half-pints and pints went up tremendously, and store owners couldn’t even keep up,” Prosniewski said. Still, “our city is littered tremendously with nip bottles. Our sewers are clogged with nip bottles.”
Ward 4 City Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain said he agreed with both points about litter and the effect on October sales, but he raised a further point that he experienced during a past gig working at a liquor store on Route 1.
McClain said every day he’d see work trucks pull in at the end of the day, from which workers emerged to all buy a couple nips and a can.
“You know that wasn’t making it home with them,” he said.
“That was for the road. There are real behavioral challenges with bottles of that size that are difficult to engage with.”
The order, which calls on the Licensing Board to discuss implementing a ban, cleared the City Council 11 to 0.
