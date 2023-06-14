SALEM — Kate Fox, long-serving executive director of Destination Salem, has a new tourism effort to direct: the one covering the entire state.
Fox began serving as executive director to the state's Office of Travel and Tourism on Monday, a promotion that comes after nearly 20 years leading Destination Salem across two tours, spanning from 1999 to this month. She also worked with Essex National Heritage for five years in the early 2000s, during which time she wasn't with Destination Salem.
Fox's return to Salem in 2007 coincided with the beginning of Kim Driscoll's 17-year run as mayor. Her departure coincides with Driscoll's election to lieutenant governor and transition to Beacon Hill.
“Our administration is committed to investing in tourism, which is vital to the economic well-being of so many of our 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts,” Driscoll said. “We’re thrilled Kate will bring decades of experience working in the tourism industry to this role and excited to see her strengthen Massachusetts’ capacity to attract new visitors and businesses to our beautiful state.”
In her second leg of leading Destination Salem, Fox saw her organization play a more active role in drawing tourists to Salem outside of its peak season each fall. In later years, Destination Salem also helped magnify city officials' pleas with visitors to not come to Salem during the travel-unfriendly COVID-19 pandemic.
"Tourism is critical to the economic well-being of so many of our cities and towns in Massachusetts,” said Undersecretary of Economic Strategies Sarah Stanton. “With Kate at the helm of our Office of Travel and Tourism, our state will showcase to visitors across the country the exciting attractions and events – including the 250th anniversary of our country’s independence – that make Massachusetts the perfect place to bring their families, rest and relax, or experience arts, culture, and history.”