SALEM — The election season will lead off with a preliminary race in one ward to settle this summer, but two races due for November aren't waiting their turn. The fields are slimming down now anyway.
Races for the City Council's Ward 5 and at-large seats have each narrowed by a candidate since the deadline to return nomination papers passed Tuesday, Aug. 1. One race has narrowed by withdrawal — Steve Kapantais, running in Ward 5 — while the other fell by way of the signature requirement — Frederic Norton, who sought to run for city councilor-at-large, but fell short by 17 certified nominating signatures of the 100 necessary to make the ballot.
In Ward 5, a two-way race has now landed in the incumbent's hands, as 2021 candidate and returning challenger Steve Kapantais withdrew from his rematch against current Councilor Jeff Cohen, he announced via a letter to election officials Monday morning.
The race had the potential to be the most polite of the season, after Cohen and Kapantais ran campaigns in 2021 focused on ideas rather than their opponent and even held a joint campaign event to sign each other's nomination papers.
In a letter to City Clerk Ilene Simons, Kapantais said his current slate of personal and professional commitments "demand more of my time and attention. It would be unfair to the voters to pursue an election campaign that I cannot fully commit to at this point in my life."
With Kapantais' withdrawal, Cohen now joins Ward 7 Councilor Andy Varela as the only Salem city councilors who are uncontested as they look to their second terms in office. That's the near-total opposite of the situation in Beverly, where every incumbent city councilor is unopposed in this year's elections, and only one candidate ran for an empty ward seat downtown.
In the seven-way city councilor-at-large race, second-time candidate Frederic Norton didn't clear nomination requirements to make the ballot, bringing that race down to a six-person slate including the current four incumbents and two challengers. Norton only had 83 signatures certified as registered voters out of 121 submitted, with 100 required to appear on a ballot in a city-wide race.
Signatures can be rejected for a number of reasons outside a candidate's control, including legibility and the person not actually being registered to vote. That prompts election officials to always suggest candidates get at least 20% more signatures than necessary. Every other candidate who returned papers will make the ballot in their respective races, according to Rochelle Sport, Salem's assistant clerk to elections.
Norton isn't the only recent candidate for office to miss their shot for the ballot at the last second. Early this year, Lafayette Street resident Robert "Skip" Bensley failed to make the ballot in a preliminary mayoral special election. In his case, 118 signatures were submitted, but only 93 could be certified, knocking the race down from six candidates to five before ballots could even be printed.
Voters in Ward 1, currently served by recent acting Mayor Bob McCarthy, must vote twice in the coming months due to three candidates making the ballot for a one-seat race. That preliminary contest is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19, with candidates Armand Blanchette Jr., Cynthia Jerzylo, and Christopher Malstrom Jr. looking to succeed McCarthy. The top-two vote getters will continue to the main election on Nov. 7, when all other contests will also be settled.
The deadline to register for the Sept. 19 prelim is Friday, Sept. 8, with a deadline of Oct. 27 for the main election.