SALEM — There are few musical performances more intimate than a boat in the middle of Salem Harbor. Lucky for the North Shore, one has seats available for Wednesday.
Salem multi-instrumentalist singer and songwriter Sarah Blacker will take over the When and If Schooner Wednesday, Aug. 23, for a two-hour moonlight music cruise as part of Sunset Sail Salem's biweekly "Stars and Stars" performance series. The cruise supporting the performance is scheduled to disembark on the When and If Schooner from Blaney Street Wharf, 10 Blaney St., at 8:30 p.m.
"It's this surreal experience where you're in the middle of the ocean. It's pitch black so you can't see the water, but for the whitecaps and blackness of it," Blacker said. "Sometimes there's a little breeze, but you're sitting on this historical schooner and people are seated around the middle and edges.
"It isn't a rock-and-roll jam cruise," Blacker added. "It's an intimate, peaceful music experience in nature."
The performance is part of a series launched by Sunset in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when music venues closed all over and the only opportunity to catch performances were in places with open air.
"It was started as a way for locals to get together and listen to some well-known and well-respected local talent, and to give the musicians a way to earn some money during the COVID summer," When and If Capt. Seth Salzmann said. "Sarah is one of my favorites that we've had perform on the boat over the years."
While the performance will seat only a few dozen audience members, Salzmann said that makes for a more intimate experience to those setting sail in the night.
"It feels like being at a one-on-one personal concert, because we only take 28 people, and everyone is seated on cushioned seating around the deck," Salzmann said. "We have a full bar, so we serve cocktails and are gently motoring around the harbor, to Beverly and along the shore."
Asked for teases of the setlist, Blacker said she "may or may not do a couple shanties."
At the end of the day, it isn't as much about the music being played as it is the environment the music is being played in, she said.
"Looking around the scene, combined with the sounds of the waves and the stillness of the air, looking up and seeing stars with music, it's more sensorial, a full-sense experience. Your whole body and emotions are engaged with a really beautiful natural scene, combined with the soundtrack."
For tickets, call 978-594-6299. For more information, visit sunsetsailsalem.com.