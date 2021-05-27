This breathtaking oceanfront stunner in Swampscott comes as a welcome surprise at a time when choices are far and few between. Feel like cooling off this summer? You’d have your pick of an infinity-style pool or your very own slice of the Atlantic. Need a six bedroom home for you and yours or would you prefer an astounding development opportunity? Once again, it’s up to you.
Complete with private beach, dock and mooring ability; a spacious yard; plentiful parking; and uninterrupted vistas of the ocean and the Boston skyline, this home affords the opportunity for reinvention at every turn should you want it. If not, simply move right in and enjoy everything the beautiful coastline has to offer. Presented by J Barrett & Company’s Maria Salzillo, it lists for $1,799,900.
“This could be your one and only chance to own a true piece of heaven,” says the Realtor. “Stepping inside of this home is absolutely jaw-dropping.”
While this residence is currently used as a two family, Salzillo points out that there is great potential to convert to a three-family, multiple condominiums or back to a single family home. Originally a modest “beach shack”, the home was extended and raised in 2002. Almost 15 years later, the second and third floors of the “main house” were gutted and renovated with 18’ vaulted ceilings, intricate glass-work for added light, gleaming wood floors, ceiling fans, mini-splits for cooling, and updated baths. An exquisitely designed kitchen with granite counters tops, breakfast bar and wood burning fireplace is wide open to a vast living/dining space with walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and double sliders a deck housing the aforementioned pool. Also sharing this floor are two bedrooms, a full bath and a laundry room. On the second level, an extra-large great room wrapped in over-sized windows is complete with a fireplace, small kitchenette, wet bar and sliders to a tremendous deck. Ascend to the uppermost level with vaulted ceilings, two vast bedrooms with deck access, a full bath and another laundry.
Boasting its own entrance, the attached “condo” features a large kitchen, dining area, sitting area with fireplace, access to private deck, one bedroom and a full bath on the first level. One flight up, find a spacious living room with ocean views and a second bath and bedroom with deck access.
“Everyone falls in love with the location, the soothing sounds of the lapping waves and the panoramic views of course, but this property also offers so many living options and so many possibilities for investment,” says Salzillo. “There is nothing on the market right now for under $2 million that can even compare.”
This spectacular offering is shown by appointment. To scheduling a tour, or for more information, call Maria Salzillo at 508-527-6910.
AT A GLANCE:
· 6 bedrooms
· 4 full baths
· 3 kitchens
· 3,554 square feet
· $1,799,900
LISTED BY:
· Maria Salzillo
· J Barrett & Company
· 508-527-6910 · www.jbarrettrealty.com
