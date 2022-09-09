Beverly: Massachusetts Task Force 1 will behold a 911 Observance at its headquarters at 43 Airport Road in Beverly Sunday. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., ceremony begins at 9:59 a.m. the time of the collapse of the South Tower of the WTC.
Danvers: The Danvers Fire Department will host a ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. at the city’s fire department headquarters. Coffee will be served at 9, and fire department personnel will assemble at 10 a.m. to begin the ceremony. The ceremony is set to include lowering the flag to half-mast, a bagpipes performance, and a prayer and moment of silence.
Peabody: The Police Department will be hosting the ceremony at the Grandview Avenue flagpole, at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday. In addition, the Fire Department will have a ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Public Safety Memorial on Perkins Street. Mayor Ted Bettencourt will be leading a moment of silence at 2 p.m., at the International Festival, hosted annually in the city’s downtown.
Marblehead: In the town’s Memorial Park at 10 a.m., led by the police and fire departments. If residents are interested in participating in the event, they’re instructed to contact Marblehead Fire Chief Jason Gilliland at 781-639-3427 or 781-983-3580.
Hamilton: The Hamilton Fire Department is hosting a 9/11 service at 9:55 a.m. in front of the Public Safety Building. According to the Fire Department’s Facebook page, the ceremony will include lowering the the flag to half-mast, one minute of complete silence, and a reading of the Firefighters’ Prayer before the service is resumed.
Wenham: The Wenham Fire Department will be hosting a 9/11 rememberance ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m., with coffee and light refreshments served.
Topsfield: Topsfield Police and Fire Departments will take part in a brief 9/11 ceremony at 9 a.m., Sunday, at the Trinity Episcopal Church. As part of the ceremony, there will be a remembrance of Rev. Dick Stowe, a longtime Topsfield resident, police chaplain who spent time at Ground Zero serving those injured, lost, their families, and the workers who were tireless in their efforts to rescue the victims of the attacks.
Boxford: The Boxford Fire Department will be joining the 2nd Church of Boxford for a joint ceremony, beginning at 9:55 a.m., for a brief ceremony, followed by regular church services.
Middleton: The Town of Middleton is hosting a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at the town’s fire department headquarters.