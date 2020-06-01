Sewing medical gowns, planting Gloucester gardens

You could say Antonietta Chiafalo Calabrese of Gloucester is a caring soul.
Chiafalo Calabrese has been sewing medical gowns and head scrubs for workers at Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals wear during the coronavirus pandemic.
She said she's lost count of how many gowns she's sewn.
When she's not sewing, she can often be seen nurturing the flowers on Stacy Boulevard, planting and weeding as a volunteer with Generous Gardeners, the group that maintains the beds there.
The Generous Gardeners volunteers wear green masks that match their aprons to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus while planting. The masks are also the handiwork of Chiafalo Calabrese.
