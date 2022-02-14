DANVERS — If the walls of the Page House in Danvers Square could talk, the stories that they would tell are ones of bravery, strength and mystery.
For years, Sheila Cooke-Kayser, a former National Park Service employee, has been researching these stories as a volunteer with the Danvers Historical Society and is now primed to share her findings of one individual with a larger audience.
“In the years that I worked for the park service, I was always interested in women’s history,” she told the Salem News. “That is a passion of mine — to research people who have been left out of the story, especially women of color.”
Cooke-Kayser will be presenting her findings of Deliverance “Dill” Symonds, a formerly enslaved woman whose story was found within the walls of the Page House, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. The home serves as the headquarters of the Historical Society.
In the 1890s, according to Laura Cilley, the office manager at the Historical Society, Anne L. Page wrote an article about Dill, who had been enslaved by her grandfather in 1766. In 1783, the woman was freed and moved to Salem.
As Page’s work is left for historians to ponder the intricacies of Dill’s life, Cooke-Kayser was inspired to dive deeper to find out more about who Dill was.
Who was Dill, what happened to her and why did Page write about her?
Cooke-Kayser and her friends Geanne Montail, Beth Bower, and Susan Szpak’s quest to find out more utilized primary and secondary sources at ancestry.com, other websites, libraries, and even St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Salem.
What they found were astounding records that revealed that Dill was married twice and ended up having many children.
“Anne L. Page described Dill as an excellent cook and wrote poetry,” Cooke-Kayser shared with the Salem News. “She was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church where we found records of her two marriages, births of six children, six grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Eleven men in her family were mariners sailing on Salem ships between 1790-1855. One grandson, William Fowler, served in the U.S. Navy during the Civil War.”
“Something that I was amazed to find was that she has living descendants today,” Cooke-Kayser added. “That is something I never thought we would find.”
Dill passed away in 1850 and was buried in Greenlawn Cemetery.
The presentation will showcase their hard work and uncover the narrative of a woman whose story was left unsaid for many years.
Wednesday’s presentation is part of the Danvers Historical Society’s Speaker Series that takes place every third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The event is free but donations are appreciated.