Tiffani Barbour (Rosie), Lexie Dorsett Sharp (Donna), and Merrill Peiffer (Tanya) in MAMMA MIA! — playing at North Shore Music Theatre through Oct. 17.

 Paul Lyden/Staff photo

BEVERLY — Despite the hiccup with organized stagehands, Bill Hanney is finishing the October encore run of “MAMMA MIA! with a flourish.

MAMMA MIA! is the mega-hit Broadway show about a daughter’s dream … a mother’s secret … and an unforgettable trip down the aisle.

The show follows a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her upcoming wedding, each one with the possibility of being her father.

It’s packed with 22 ABBA hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” “Take A Chance on Me,” and “The Winner Takes It All.”

This worldwide blockbuster promises to have the audience dancing in their seats and shouting “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” more.

