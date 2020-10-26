BEVERLY — Each silhouette has a story to tell, but they all have something in common: they all represent victims of domestic violence.
On Friday, the figures, along with the stories behind them, stood on Beverly Common to mark October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The exhibit is part of the Silent Witness Project, a national initiative that aims to end domestic violence through support and education.
Cindy Baez, legal advocate and director of the Beverly Police Department Domestic Violence Unit, said a number of people came throughout the day to observe the display. Baez organized Friday's exhibit, which honors lives lost in Massachusetts to domestic violence.
Baez said she typically displays the Silent Witness Project in various places in Beverly and surrounding communities. In years past, the exhibit has been set up at 10 different events, with some places keeping the display up for days at a time. But COVID-19 has changed things this year.
"To ensure our community's safety, we did not do all the events we usually do," she said.
This month especially, Baez offers resources to survivors and engages with community members to discuss what can be done to eradicate domestic violence.
"I worry that information about services is not reaching survivors of domestic violence and that survivors think agencies are closed because of the pandemic," she said.
With that in mind, here is a list of local resources for domestic violence survivors:
Domestic Violence Unit (Beverly) 978-922-1155
Healing Abuse Working for Change (North Shore) 800-547-1649
Safelink (Massachusetts) 877-785-2020
National Domestic Violence Hotline (National) 800-799-SAFE (7233)
