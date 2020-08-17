100th NEPGA Championship returns to Myopia for historical opening round on Monday

SOUTH HAMILTON — Not many golf courses in the country can rival the unique historical nature surrounding Myopia Hunt Club. Not many golf courses in the country can rival the impeccable conditions or the extremely challenging array of holes at Myopia, either.
Dating back to the late 19th century, the private layout has hosted the PGA's U.S. Open four times: 1898, 1901, 1905 and 1908. Each time — as well as the many other high level competitions held at the club over the past century — scores tend to be exceptionally higher than usual. So high, in fact, that at the 1901 U.S. Open not a single professional golfer was able to break 80 in any round.
That said, the difficulties presented at the course don't shy golfers away from it; quite the opposite rather. That reality was on full display Monday during the opening round of the 100th New England Professional Golf Association (NEPGA) Championship, as more than 200 golf professionals signed up for the annual event.
The marquee three-day tournament was made that much more special since it's the first time it was held back at Myopia since the championship was founded in 1921.
"This was something that we've been looking forward to for a couple of years now and there were a lot of moving parts with COVID, so the fact that we're here during these challenging times makes it even more special," said NEPGA Executive Director Mike Higgins. "It's amazing how many of our PGA Professionals have never played here, and there was a lot of excitement. This is one of our largest fields in the entire country, so we're pretty proud of that.
"The conditions are perfect. Absolutely perfect," he added. "The greens don't even look like they've been played all season, and we were all just blown away by the way it looks right now. There's really no other place like it."
Just like those early U.S. Opens years ago, scores trended high Monday. No one managed an under-par round, with many competitors stumbling to high 80s and a whopping 16 golfers carding a 90 or worse.
Peabody native Scott Johnson, however, turned in a brilliant performance considering the circumstances, firing a Myopia-best 2-over par 74 on the day.
"I went in with low expectations because I really don't play very often anymore," admitted Johnson, the head professional at Oakley Country Club. "I've played Myopia a number of times, but usually in the spring or fall when the fescue is down. I think with it being the summer now and the fescue so high and thick, that's why the scores were ridiculously high.
"But I was able to avoid the fescue for the most part, putted it pretty well and really was fortunate to shoot that score."
The 54-year-old Johnson managed two birdies on the day to go with four bogeys and 12 pars.
Concord CC's Ryan Kesten, Boston GC's Josh Sheehan and Sankaty Head's Dieter Wiedmayer matched Johnson's 74 at Myopia, but none of those fine rounds topped the leaderboard on Monday.
Playing at co-host club Tedesco, Portsmouth's Bill Andrews fired a 2-under par 68 to lead the pack. Seven other golfers managed to come in better than 2-over par at Tedesco, making for an intriguing battle at the top as they head to Tuesday's moving day. Competitors who teed it up at Myopia will head over to Tedesco on Tuesday, and vice versa, with the final championship round being held at Myopia on Wednesday.
"This is our first time at Tedesco and it's been great," said Higgins. "They've been gracious hosts for some of our other events, pro Ams and things like that, and we were looking for a co-host because we knew Myopia would draw such a large field. They stepped up and said 'We'd love to host and be a part of it', so it's been everything we could've asked for."
One of those to find success at Tedesco Monday was Salem CC's Kirk Hanefeld. The three-time NEPGA Champ and seasoned vet fired a 2-over par 72 to secure a tie in ninth place after Day 1.
"There's so many good golf courses on the North Shore and Myopia and Tedesco are two of the best, so it's always good to play near home," said Hanefeld. "I only made one birdie today and that was on the third hole; made all pars with one birdie up until No. 12, and I missed a short putt there and another short one on 15 and 16. So it was kind of a sloppy back nine; 72 really wasn't terrible, but I'll have to better (Tuesday)."
Other locals shooting well on Monday included Kernwood CC's Frank Dully (2-over 72 at Tedesco), Essex County Club's Ben Raff (4-over 74 at Tedesco), Beverly Golf and Tennis' David Dionne (5-over 77 at Myopia), Ipswich CC's Frank LaVacca (5-over 77 at Myopia) and Myopia's own Greg Kelly (6-over 76 at Tedesco).
Golfers will be at it again on Tuesday before a cut is made for Wednesday's championship round.